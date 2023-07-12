By Barry Porterfield
The damage from a Pauls Valley area crash site this past spring was devastating even for troopers, while questions over whether it was a horrible accident or avoidable tragedy were at the center of a hearing last week for a Garvin County defendant blamed for causing two deaths.
With supporters looking on in a Garvin County courtroom the preliminary hearing July 6 was for Tony Enweremadu, 38, who is now facing multiple charges that include two counts of first-degree manslaughter.
Enweremadu is accused of driving under the influence of marijuana and being distracted by his phone when the semi truck he was driving plowed into a group of vehicles slowing down the afternoon of April 12 to merge into one lane for an Interstate 35 construction zone about a dozen miles south of Pauls Valley.
The massive pileup included five of the large trucks, all hauling trailers, a pickup and a badly mangled smaller car containing two people killed in the incident.
State troopers like Heath Green took the stand to describe the crash site destruction and the various warning signs, such as “congested ahead – be prepared to stop,” “left lane closure ahead,” “stay off cell phone” and “slow speed,” posted starting a few miles south of the construction project.
“The driver of the semi was being worked on by EMS,” Green said, referring to Enweremadu, who was on a gurney and later airlifted to a medical facility in Denton, Texas.
“I started gathering information. Initially I didn’t realize it was a vehicle under the semi,” he said about the damaged Honda Accord with two fatalities inside.
“It was in the inside lane underneath the semi.”
Objections quickly came from Norman defense attorney Keith Nedwick when Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Victoria Freeman asked Green about any responses Enweremadu may have given at the scene.
“He knew it was caused by someone driving into the back of those semis,” Nedwick said.
“Without being miranded he didn’t know that he was free to leave or not answer questions.”
Freeman argued Enweremadu’s responses were “voluntary” and there was no need to read him his rights since he was not under arrest or even a suspect of a crime at that time.
“He said he was on the interstate and traffic was slowing down but he didn’t see any brake lights,” the trooper said, adding Enweremadu said his truck was set on cruise control traveling 70 mph.
“He said then he struck a truck.”
According to Green, the defendant, who appeared to be clear and “coherent” at the time, said he didn’t remember seeing any signs to slow down for a construction zone.
Trooper Ryan Hayes also described what he saw when he arrived at the wreck scene.
“It looked as if the semi had impacted from the rear causing a chain reaction,” Hayes said, referring to Enweremadu’s truck.
“I would say the semi is the one that caused the chain reaction.”
Hayes then testified about his diagram of the wreck as the two fatalities were in Unit 4, while the defendant’s truck was Unit 1.
“When I walked up to the crash site I believed that was part of the semi,” he said about the small car not even being recognized as a vehicle at first.
“It looked like part of the engine of the semi.”
Corporal Michael Rogers, a Texas state trooper, testified he was contacted by Oklahoma trooper Bradley Dansby and asked to go see Enweremadu at the Denton hospital.
“I asked him what happened,” Rogers said. “He told me he was driving a truck, picking up a load, actually two loads, and was heading up to Syracuse, New York to drop the load of brick off.”
Rogers said Enweremadu admitted he was responding to a ‘ring’ notification on his cell phone about a delivery made at his residence back in Texas.
“He talked to the driver on his phone telling him about picking up the package later,” the Texas trooper said.
“He said periodically he would look up and down. He noticed a truck in front and didn’t see any brake lights. He figured traffic was still moving. When he looked up and saw the truck slowing down he tried to veer to the left but struck the truck.”
According to Rogers, when Dansby arrived at the hospital he asked Enweremadu about any drugs or alcohol being consumed.
“He told trooper Dansby that he smoked a bowl earlier in the day,” Rogers said, referring to marijuana.
“He also asked if anyone was seriously hurt (in the wreck). He was very remorseful, very upset.”
Enweremadu also gave a couple vials worth of blood, which Rogers said was taken at the request of Dansby. He added the blood samples came even though Enweremadu was not arrested and there was no evidence of impairment.
“‘I’m sure they already got it but no,’” Rogers said about Enweremadu’s response when asked about submitting blood.
