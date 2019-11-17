Some see the current impeachment proceedings targeting America’s president as nothing but political smoke and mirrors, while others hope the public will keep an open mind and learn more before jumping to a conclusion one way or the other.
A staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, Faith Pinkerton, 55, of Pauls Valley believes the impeachment push is not about any possible wrongdoing but a panic move by his opponents.
As for Pinkerton, she worked to support Trump’s campaign in 2016. Just last month she and her children made the trip to Washington, D.C. as Pinkerton marched in a rally expressing opposition to the impeachment targeting the president.
She believes the accusations against him are just a political ploy by his opponents desperate to get him out of office.
“I think we’ll get the same thing we just went through with the Russian collusion thing,” Pinkerton said.
“The Democrats are not happy they lost the 2016 election. They don’t believe they can beat him in 2020.
“This is an effort to try and sway the public opinion for this next election. It’s a very partisan deal that I think will end in the Senate and rightfully so. All of this is for show.
“I think they should get back to work for the American people,” she said, referring to Congress.
When it comes to the president, Pinkerton believes he’s addressed of number of issues during his time in office and has worked for the benefit of the country, not the political parties.
“Everything has become so partisan,” she says. “If Barack Obama or some other president would have done these things in a time that was not so polarizing, we would be hailing him.
“He’s bringing jobs back to the country. So many were outsourced to other countries and he’s brought those jobs back.
“The election will be another telltale sign about the things he’s doing. There are so many issues that he is taking on. He’s taking care of these issues and all they can talk about are things like corruption.
“I believe there’s been bad presidents on both sides. It’s not him, it’s his policies that I support.
“Both parties are corrupt. We need to drain the corruption. I believe he’s standing up for the
American people. He speaks in laymen’s terms and works for me. He’s not schmoozing me and stabbing me in the back.”
‘Truth will come to light’
Active in the Democratic Party on the Garvin County level for some time, Peggy Patton, 68, of Pauls Valley is hoping folks really pay attention to the hearings before deciding what they believe is the truth.
Patton has followed politics very closely for some time. In fact, she minored in political science as a college student.
Not a big fan of the country being so politically divided these days, she’s hoping more people than not will learn about the impeachment process and the facts as they come out.
“I would ask that people educate themselves by listening to the impeachment hearings and come up with their own judgment,” Patton said.
“We need to educate ourselves on this. We need to listen to the hearings and just understand what’s going on.
“I think the truth will come to light one way or the other.
Patton is a fan of the group of candidates running to be next year’s Democrat nominee in the 2020 race for the White House.
She’s quick to add it’s not so much because of the individuals but what they support.
“I like the platform of these candidates,” she said. “People don’t understand it all revolves around the platform, and it’s always evolving.
“I like their policies, and I like the diversity of the Democratic Party. I like the inclusiveness the party reflects. I like that the party is for the middle-class folks.”
Patton lists out issues like climate control and health care as a couple of big ones for the campaign.
“Climate control, especially since it’s life and death.”
‘A farce’
Another local resident pulling the party line is Troy Fullerton. There’s good reason since he’s the current chairperson of the Garvin County Republican Party.
Much like Pinkerton, he’s quick to call the impeachment a political move by Trump’s opponents to get him out of office.
“The whole thing was a farce,” Fullerton said. “Within 20 minutes after inauguration, they’ve been out of joint trying to figure out ways to impeach President Trump. Whether it was overdue library books, unpaid parking tickets, they were going to find a way and the Mueller thing didn’t work out.
“In the last three years, they’ve done nothing but spend millions of dollars in taxpayer money to try to impeach the president,” he said.
