The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 615 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 49,326 cases, 41,370 recoveries and 682 deaths. There are 7,274 active cases.
A list of the deaths reported today, with age group and location, is not available at this time. OSDH has had some delays in reporting statistics on Tuesday due to technical difficulties.
In Garvin County, there has been 244 cases with 4 deaths, 218 recoveries and there are 22 active cases.
Elmore City has had 20 cases with 19 recoveries and they have 1 active case.
Lindsay has had 62 cases with 2 deaths, 54 recoveries and they have 6 active cases.
Maysville has had 22 cases with 19 recoveries and they have 3 active cases.
Paoli has had 8 case and 8 recoveries.
Pauls Valley has had 109 cases with 1 death, 98 recoveries and they have 10 active cases.
Stratford has had 10 cases with 9 recoveries and they have 1 active case.
Wynnewood has had 19 cases with 1 death, 16 recoveries and they have 2 active cases.
