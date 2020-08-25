The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional 357 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.
This brings the state’s total to 54,172 cases (up 650), 45,516 recoveries (up 856) and 744 deaths (up 14). There are 7,912 active cases in Oklahoma.
There are 14 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
Two in Canadian County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Pittsburg County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pushmataha County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Rogers County, five males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in 50 - 64 age group.
In Garvin County there are 255 cases with 4 deaths and 233 recoveries. There are 18 active cases in the County currently.
Elmore City has had 21 cases and 20 recoveries. They have one active case.
Lindsay has had 63 total cases with 2 deaths and 59 recoveries. They have 2 active cases.
Maysville has had 24 active cases with 20 recoveries. They have 4 active cases.
Paoli has had 11 cases with 8 recoveries. They have 3 active cases.
Puals Valley has had 116 total cases with 1 death and 105 recoveries. They have 10 active cases.
Stratford has had 11 cases with 10 recoveries. They have 1 active case.
Wynnewood has had 19 cases with 1 death and 18 recoveries. They have no active cases currently.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.