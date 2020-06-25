As of this advisory, there are 11,948 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There were two additional cases of COVID-19 in Garvin County, both in Lindsay. The total for the county is 54 cases with 1 death, 27 recoveries and 26 active cases.
Pauls Valley added the two recoveries bringing their totals to 27 cases with 12 recoveries and 15 active cases.
Lindsay is now at 15 cases with 8 recoveries and 7 active cases.
Stratford has 2 active cases.
Elmore City has had 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 active case.
Wynnewood has had 3 cases with 1 death, 1 recovery and 1 active case.
Maysville has had 3 cases with 3 recoveries.
Paoli has had 2 cases and 2 recoveries.
There are three additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours.
Three in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 375 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.