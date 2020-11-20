The number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Garvin County topped out at an average of 131.5 per 100,000, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday.
Oklahoma saw a gain of 2,921 new COVID-19 cases, with 15 more deaths reported statewide on Friday, including two Pauls Valley men one in the 50-64 age group and the other in the 65 or older age group.. The 1.8% rise in Oklahoma’s cases brought the overall total to 167,261 since the virus was confirmed in the state in March.
In Garvin County, there have been 1,348 total cases with 11 deaths, 1,019 recoveries and 340 active cases.
Pauls Valley has had 454 cases with 4 deaths, 367 recoveries and have 83 active cases.
Lindsay has had 298 cases with 3 deaths, 218 recoveries and have 77 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 202 cases with 1 death, 148 recoveries and have 53 active cases.
Stratford has had 176 cases with 131 recoveries and have 45 active cases.
Maysville has had 115 cases with 3 deaths, 75 recoveries and have 37 active cases.
Elmore City has had 101 cases with 80 recoveries and have 21 active cases.
Paoli has had 73 cases with 1 deaths, 56 recoveries and have 16 active cases.
Foster has had 18 cases with 13 recoveries and have 5 active cases.
There have been 1,603 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.
Twelve of the deaths reported Friday were in the 65 and older age group: two Tulsa County women, a man and a woman from Oklahoma County, men from Beaver, Caddo, Jackson, Kay, Rogers and Seminole counties and women from Pottawatomie and Seminole counties. There were two deaths in the 36-49 age range: two men in Marshall and Pontotoc counties.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed to 11,020, on Friday, a single-day increase of 186. Of those, 1,428 were in hospitals as of Thursday evening, with 421 in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report. There were 1,108 persons seeking hospital care in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.