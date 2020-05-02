As of this advisory, there are 3,851 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
The health department here confirms there have been 14 laboratory-positive COVID-19 cases total in Garvin County since the pandemic began up one from Thursday. There have been 11 recoveries and 1 death.
• Pauls Valley has had 7 positive cases with 6 recoveries.
• Lindsay has had 3 positive cases and 3 recoveries. One of those cases is in another county.
• Wynnewood has had 2 positive cases with 1 recovery and 1 death.
• Maysville has had 2 positive cases with 1 recovery
• Paoli has had 1 positive case and 1 recovery.
• Stratford and Elmore City have not had any cases reported.
There have been 238 total deaths in the state.
Spohn says public health officials continue to work in the county and across the state by conducting investigations and reminding the public about the increased risks to older adults and those who have compromised immune systems.
As more information becomes available regarding cases at the local level, the state website numbers are updated.
“Curbside testing is available by appointment at all of our county health departments,” said Spohn.
“Additionally, many other medical facilities, including the Chickasaw Nation, are offering COVID-19 testing. Check with your local provider for more information about testing options.”
Those who are sick or think they have COVID-19 should self-isolate at home in a room away from others in the household. It is recommended to use a separate bathroom if possible.
Common symptoms include a fever and cough. Difficulty breathing is a serious concern and medical attention should be sought immediately. It is important to contact a health care provider or medical facility in advance before arrival.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov online or call 2-1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.