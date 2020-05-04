As of this advisory, there are 4,044 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There have been 238 total deaths in the state. There have been no new death reports in the last 48 hours.
The health department here confirms there have been 14 laboratory-positive COVID-19 cases total in Garvin County since the pandemic began. There have been 11 recoveries and 1 death.
• Pauls Valley has had 7 positive cases with 6 recoveries.
• Lindsay has had 3 positive cases and 3 recoveries. One of those cases is in another county.
• Wynnewood has had 2 positive cases with 1 recovery and 1 death.
• Maysville has had 2 positive cases with 1 recovery
• Paoli has had 1 positive case and 1 recovery.
• Stratford and Elmore City have not had any cases reported.
Note: The number of total cumulative negative specimens, total cumulative number of specimens to date, and the number currently hospitalized reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
Feeling sick? Not sure what to do? Visit the Symptom Checker on the Oklahoma State Department of Health website to determine next steps. If you are unable to contact your medical provider or local health department, please call 2-1-1 to reach the 24/7 COVID-19 call center.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
