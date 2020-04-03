As of this advisory, there are 988 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Garvin County has 8 positive cases, no change from Thursday's report.
1,315 people have tested negative for the virus in Oklahoma and there are 289 hospitalizations.
There are an additional four deaths:
Three in Tulsa County, three females older than 65.
One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.
There are 38 total deaths in the state.
Pursuant to Governor Stitt issuing a catastrophic health emergency yesterday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to update reporting which will create more transparency and ultimately notify first responders if the address they are responding to corresponds to an address of a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.
In order to comply with state and federal privacy requirements, the patient's name will stay protected.
OSDH is working with the Office of Emergency Management to channel the information to the 911 dispatch system through processes already in place.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Drive-thru locations are:
Adair County Health Department
When: Friday, April 3, 2020
Where: Stillwell Memorial Hospital, 75343 US-59, Stillwell, OK
Contact: (918) 696-7292
Beaver County Health Department
When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday
Where: Highway 270 South, Beaver, OK
Contact: (580) 625-3693
Beckham County Health Department
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020
Where: Elk City Convention Center, 1016 Airport Industrial Rd, Elk City, OK
Contact: (580) 225-1173
Bryan County Health Department
When: Friday, April 3, 2020
Where: Choctaw Nation Parking Garage, 4216 US-69, Durant, OK 74701
Contact: (580) 924-4285
Carter County Health Department
When: Thursday April 3, 2020
Where: Carter County Convention Center, 2401 N Rockford Rd, Ardmore, OK 73401
Contact: (580) 223-9705
Comanche County Health Department
When: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020
Where: Urgent Care Clinic, 3811 W. Gore, Lawton, OK
Contact: (580) 248-5890
• Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites:
• Must be 18 or older
• Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.
Custer County Health Department
When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 8 a.m. to Noon Friday
Where: 3030 Custer Avenue, Clinton, OK
Contact: (580) 323-2100
When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 8 a.m. to Noon Friday
Where: 220 North Bradley, Weatherford, OK
Contact: (580) 772-6417
Garfield County Health Department
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020
Where: Chisolm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue, Enid, OK 73701
Contact: (580) 233-0650
• Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites:
• Must be 18 or older
• Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.
Harper County Health Department
When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday
Where: 7th & Oklahoma, Suite 9, Laverne, OK
Contact: (580) 921-2029
Jackson County Health Department
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020
Where: 401 W. Tamarack, Altus, OK
Contact: (580) 482-7308
Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites:
Must be 18 or older
Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.
Kay County Health Department
When: By appointment only
Where: 433 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601
Contact: (580) 762-1641
COVID-19 screening and testing services are available by appointment only.
Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made. Photo ID required.
Mayes County Health Department
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020
Where: Mayes County Event Center/Fairgrounds, 2150 NE 1st, Pryor, OK 74361
Contact: (918) 825-4224
Oklahoma County Health Department
Requirements: Oklahoma County residents must be screened first for COVID-19 by their medical provider and referred to the local drive-thru site for a test. County employees will come out to the patient’s car during his or her scheduled time to administer the test.
Pittsburg County Health Department
When: By appointment only
Where: 1400 E College Ave, McAlester, OK 74501
Contact: (918) 423-1267
COVID-19 screening and testing services are available by appointment only.
Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made. Photo ID required.
Pottawatomie County Health Department
*Original drive-thru site for Friday, April 3, 2020 was cancelled due to inclement weather.
When: By appointment only
Where: 1904 Gordon Cooper Drive, Shawnee, OK
Contact: (405) 273-2157
Texas County Health Department
When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday
Where: 1410 North East Street, Guymon, OK
Contact: (580) 338-8544
Tulsa Health Department
When: By appointment only
Contact: (918) 582-9355
For vulnerable populations who are under- or uninsured, call the Tulsa Health Department first for a phone screening by public health professionals to determine eligibility.
If you are insured, please contact your health care provider for screening and testing.
Specimen collection location is confidential and by appointment only.
Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made. County employees will come out to the patient’s car during his or her scheduled time to collect a specimen sample.
Woods County Health Department
When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday
Where: 511 Barnes Street, Alva, OK
Contact: (580) 327-3192
Woodward County Health Department
When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday
Where: 1631 Texas Avenue, Woodward, OK
Contact: (580) 256-6416
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
