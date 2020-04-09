The first list of names are in for candidates looking to run for a Garvin County office as of Thursday Evening.
Sheriff
Jim Mullett, 52, Republican, Pauls Valley
Tony Rust, 73, Republican, Pauls Valley
Shane Rich, 40, Republican, Wynnewood
Dan Deal, 46, Republican, Lindsay
District 2 Commissioner
Gary Ayres, 67, Republican, Elmore City
David Kennedy, 58, Democrat, Elmore City
County Clerk
Lori Fulks, Republican, Stratford
Court Clerk
Laura Lee, Republican, Wynnewood
Filings are scheduled to go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, April 10 at the Garvin County Election Board located in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
With tighter safety measures in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all individuals wanting to enter the courthouse must come through the west side annex door and follow the instructions of a county deputy stationed at the site.
