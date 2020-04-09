The first list of names are in for candidates looking to run for a Garvin County office as of Thursday Evening.

Sheriff

Jim Mullett, 52, Republican, Pauls Valley

Tony Rust, 73, Republican, Pauls Valley

Shane Rich, 40, Republican, Wynnewood

Dan Deal, 46, Republican, Lindsay

District 2 Commissioner

Gary Ayres, 67, Republican, Elmore City

David Kennedy, 58, Democrat, Elmore City

County Clerk

Lori Fulks, Republican, Stratford

Court Clerk

Laura Lee, Republican, Wynnewood

Filings are scheduled to go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, April 10 at the Garvin County Election Board located in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.

With tighter safety measures in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all individuals wanting to enter the courthouse must come through the west side annex door and follow the instructions of a county deputy stationed at the site.

