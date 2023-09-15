A handful of helping hands are coming together for an event offering one big salute to women who have served our country.
The Wellness for Women Veterans and Their Families is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at The Artesian in nearby Sulphur.
This event is a day of focusing on health and wellness of women.
It’s been designed to allow the “woman veteran” to attend with or without her family.
There will be a full-day program for the veterans that will be covering topics related to the “8 Dimensions of Wellness.”
For those that are bringing their families, a separate fun-filled day of activities is being planned for the kids (and their accompanying adult) at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.
Send questions to Leslie Franklin (leslie.franklin2@va.gove), Lori Lovett (lori.lovett@health.ok.gov) or Christi Sherrill (christi.sherrill@okstate.edu).
•••
An event is being organized in Pauls Valley to provide folks with a kind of introduction to CASA, while also tapping into the creative side.
Pauls Valley Arts Council is set to present an art-related gathering in October that also offers more on Court Appointed Special Advocates.
CASA is a national association supporting abused or neglected children with volunteers who work in the court system to advocate for children in foster care.
As for the event, it’s called “A Night With Tim Kinney,” which is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center, located at Paul and Walnut streets.
Kinney will provide step-by-step instructions on how to create your own painting and “leave with a masterpiece of your own creation.”
Canvas is included, along with soda and wine.
Tickets for the event are $40 as proceeds go to benefit South Central CASA as it continues to advocate for children in Garvin County.
•••
Elmore City-Pernell’s band boosters are hoping cornhole enthusiasts will come out for an event this fall meant to raise some money to help the young musicians with a new look.
The fundraiser on the way is a cornhole tournament meant to help the ECP band with new uniforms.
The cornhole event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 21 with registration at 8 a.m. and the start time set for 10 a.m. in downtown Elmore City.
Buy-in is $75 per team as there will be a first place cash prize.
For more information or questions, email ckennedy04.ck-gmail.com or call 405-428-0490.
