One positive test for the COVID-19 virus has dramatically changed the way a new school year will get started in Pauls Valley.
With full plans to open up school buildings in just a few days local officials learned late Friday about a positive test that impacts everything.
“I got a call telling me someone closely affiliated with the band program had tested positive,” PV Superintendent Mike Martin told the PV Democrat on Saturday.
“That person has been around everyone in the band program. We didn’t know how many people they were exposed to.”
After being contacted about the positive case Martin said he was on the phone for several hours with health department and other school officials discussing the best course of action to take.
“We were supposed to start school Thursday but that’s not going to happen now,” he said.
Instead, teachers are expected to contact parents and students and schedule face-to-face meetings over a three-day period from Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 12-14.
“They will discuss our distance learning plan. This is the plan we came up with and one we believe is the safest thing to do.”
Right now the plan is to offer the virtual online class instruction for a week starting on Monday, Aug. 17.
For now the hope is to get back into the classrooms and open school buildings a week later on Aug. 24.
“All this could change anytime. It’s a fluid situation.”
Martin says the positive test for the virus also affects the football and softball programs, which means the start of the upcoming seasons for both are now on hold.
In fact, all extracurricular activities are for now postponed as no games or practices will be allowed until it’s determined to be safe.
A detailed letter on the situation will be posted on the schools district’s website and Facebook pages.
“The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” Martin posted in a text to as many people as he could reach.
Here is the Letter on the School's website:
Dear Panther school family:
There is nothing more important to Pauls Valley Public Schools than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families. Because of recent COVID-19 concerns and the need for additional staff development, I have made the difficult decision to delay the start of school until Monday, August 17th.
Please allow me to explain: Late yesterday, I was notified that someone affiliated with the school tested positive for COVID-19. Those most closely affected by this situation will be notified. While I must protect the privacy of the individual involved, I believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed health decisions for your family and you can better understand the decisions we must make as a district, including the decision to delay the start of school.
We have adjusted the school calendar to accommodate this change, including moving two professional days that were originally scheduled for the spring semester:
- August 10-14: Professional development for teachers and instructional staff, which will allow them to receive additional training for distance learning. Parents and students will be contacted to have individual meetings with teachers.
- August 17-21: Virtual school at home
- August 24: First day of school – for virtual and on-campus students
I know delaying the start of school will be disappointing for students and an inconvenience for families. I want to begin school on time, but – even more importantly – I want, and must, protect the safety and health of our students and staff. All extracurricular activities will be postponed until August 24th..
At Pauls Valley Public Schools, we are a family, and every member of our family is important. Thank you for entrusting your children to the caring, dedicated and exceptionally qualified teachers of this school district. We will get through this school year, together – stronger and better than ever.
If you have any questions about on-campus learning or the start of school, please contact your building principals. More information will be shared as soon as it is available.
Today and always, thank you for your support of Pauls Valley Public Schools.
Sincerely,
Mike Martin
Superintendent
