By Barry Porterfield
Pauls Valley residents should remember their water will be shutdown for up to a day as a couple of water towers are drained, cleaned and maintained starting this week.
The first big day of the work is Wednesday, July 19 for a tower on Airline Road on the south side of Pauls Valley.
Then on Monday, July 24 work crews should be at a tower on U.S. Highway 77 on the north side of town.
Once work begins on a tower the water will be drained starting at 8 a.m. It’s estimated the the cleaning and refilling of the tower should take 18 to 24 hours as water will be turned off to many homes and businesses during that time.
During that time water pressure is expected to be low for some places and completely off at others for several hours.
All three Garvin County commissioners pondered earlier this week on what to do with the courthouse when the no-water days roll around.
Dave Johnson, Garvin County’s emergency management director, told the trio the sheriff’s office has made arrangements with the Chickasaw Nation to have water available for the county jail when the regular water services are shutdown.
“I think we should seriously consider closing the courthouse,” Johnson said.
District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare sees next week as the big day.
“I was told the 19th would not affect us, but the 24th will affect us for sure. I say we show up and see what happens. We go ahead with our (regular Monday) meeting and make any decisions then.”
Gollihare said his biggest concern is whether or not the courthouse’s sprinkler system is operating when the water is shut off.
During the meeting this week Sheriff Jim Mullett said he would check with each of the district judges housed in the courthouse to get more on their court schedules for the two days.
Also this week city of Pauls Valley officials were still working to try and get the word out about the water shutdown days.
Officials at the senior citizen’s center in PV announced the facility’s dining area will be closed both days with only a drive-thru available to pick up meals.
Anyone with questions about the water situation can call PV Assistant City Manager Don Wageman at city hall, 405-238-3308.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.