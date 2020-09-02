As of this advisory, there are 60,118 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, of which 821 have died and 50,646 have recovered leaving 8,651 active cases in the state.
Wednesday’s report shows Garvin County has had 264 total cases, of which four have died and 242 have recovered leaving 18 active cases.
Of those cases, Pauls Valley has had 117 cases with 1 death and 111 recoveries, leaving 5 active cases.
Lindsay has had 67 cases with 2 deaths and 61 recoveries and they have 4 active cases.
Maysville has had 26 cases with 23 recoveries and have 3 active cases.
Elmore City has had 21 cases with 21 recoveries and have no active case.
Wynnewood has had 23 cases with 1 death and 18 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Stratford has had 13 cases with 10 recoveries and have 3 active cases.
Paoli has had 13 cases and 8 recoveries and have 5 active cases.
Statewide, confirmed cases increased 719 or 1.2% day over day, recoveries increased by 657 or 1.3% day over day while active cases increased 50 or 0.6% day over day.
Oklahoma statistics showed there are 12 additional deaths identified to report with one identified in the past 24 hours.
◦ One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Cleveland County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
◦ One in Choctaw County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
◦ One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Hughes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
◦ Two in Oklahoma County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Tulsa County, one female in 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Washington County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 1, John Hopkins reported on the national level there are 6,073,840 confirmed cases
of COVID-19, of which 184,664 have died and 2,202,663 have recovered leaving 3,686,513 active cases in the nation.
Confirmed cases increased by 43,253 or 0.7% day over day, deaths have increased by 1,067 or 0.6% day over day while recoveries have increased 17,838 or 0.8% day over day. Active cases in the nation increased by 24,348 or 0.7% day over day.
OSDH, in partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Education, has updated its ‘Return to Learn’ guidance supporting a safe return to in-person learning for Oklahoma schools. The updated document clarifies key terms and responsibilities related to COVID-19 response in schools.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
