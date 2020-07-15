The Wynnewood Rodeo Parade was held Saturday in downtown Wynnewood. Thursday, Stratford will have their Rodeo Parade at 5 p.m. in Strtatford. Here are some pictures from the WW Parade.
featured
Wynnewood Rodeo Parade
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Peggy Mae Heim, 73, of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was welcomed into her heavenly home on July 8, 2020. She was born December 30, 1946 in Three Rivers, Michigan, the third daughter of the Reverend James R. Cissna and Frances Elizabeth (Schreck) Cissna.
Robert Curtis “Bob” Sholar of Pauls Valley, Okla., passed away at the age of 75 on July 8, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was taken too soon after a short fight against COVID-19.
Gary LeMay of Pauls Valley, passed away July 11, 2020, in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 71 years.
Most Popular
Articles
- Manhunt still on near Wynnewood
- High cost to petition audit
- Wynnewood case gets grand jury nod
- OSDH: Single-day record COVID-19 increase in state; Garvin County sees 10 new cases
- County goes over 100 cases of virus
- Friday update: Garvin County adds 5 new cases, 1 death
- Continue growth statewide and Garvin County
- Tribes hail Supreme Court ruling on jurisdiction; past criminal convictions in question
- Figuring out these divisive times
- State goes over 20,000 cases, County stays at 122
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.