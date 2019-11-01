State leaders on Friday reduced the prison sentences for 527 inmates in what officials called the largest single-day commutation effort in U.S. history.
Come Monday, 462 inmates will be released from prison and back into Oklahoma communities, officials said.
Cheering spectators applauded at Friday’s special Pardon and Parole Board meeting inside a state correctional facility after learning many inmates serving prison time for nonviolent offenses are being set free.
“More than 450 Oklahomans are getting a second chance today,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.
A spectator quickly followed up with a shout of “Amen.”
Stitt said he’d spend Friday afternoon signing more than 450 commutations, and state staff would work overnight to set the stage for Monday’s mass release. Commuted inmates’ prison sentences will be eliminated, but their convictions will remain intact.
Of those receiving a commutation, 75 percent are men. The average age is 39.7 years old and they have been incarcerated for the past three years. In all, Pardon and Parole board members recommended commuting 1,931 years in prison. The average inmate will be released 1.34 years earlier.
The commutation is expected to save the state about $11.9 million, officials said.
Stitt said for the first time in state history, leaders hosted re-entry fairs behind bars. More than 700 inmates met with 200 volunteers to enroll in different programs designed to help soon-to-be released offenders be successful and reintegrate back into society.
Department of Corrections staff also worked to get inmates driver licenses and state-issued IDs before discharge.
Leaders touted Friday’s commutations as proof that the state’s ongoing criminal justice reform efforts are working and voters’ voices are being heard.
“Today we are implementing the will of people. I truly believe that,” Stitt said.
In 2016, Oklahomans voted to reclassify certain nonviolent drug and theft offenses from felonies to misdemeanors in an effort to reduce the number of incarcerated people. Earlier this year, the Legislature passed House Bill 1269 to make those changes retroactive.
“By the end of this year, we are anticipating we will have about 2,000 empty beds in our system.” Stitt said.
Oklahoma no longer has the nation’s top incarceration rate, said state Rep. Jon Echols, the House Majority Floor Leader. The Oklahoma City Republican co-authored the recent legislative measure, which passed with bipartisan support.
Oklahoma now has the second highest rate, which is still not a good enough ranking, he said.
The release of 450 inmates on Monday will singlehandedly decrease the state’s incarceration rate by about 1.7 percent, according to the state House of Representatives.
“This is a big deal, and it is an exciting time,” Echols said.
“We do not have the second scariest people on planet earth,” Echols said. “What we have to do is build on this momentum.”
If Oklahomans continue to do that, days like Friday won’t be so few and far between. More days will come when lives can be changed while protecting public safety, he said.
“This was a huge first step in the right direction for criminal justice reform,” said state Rep. Jason Dunnington, D-Oklahoma City, who also co-authored the measure. “And folks, believe me, we have a lot more to do.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
