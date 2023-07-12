Dear Editor,
This past Thursday afternoon (July 6th) I attended what had to be one of the most bizarre town hall meetings I’ve ever attended. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters spoke at the Norman Public Library located on Acres Street.
Outside the library’s entrance teachers, parents and their children were holding up signs protesting against Walters and his stance on issues affecting public schools.
This was not the bizarre part. I was proud of them, especially the children. It was a learning experience for them. They were learning to exercise their First Amendment rights.
I knew it was going to be strange when I got to the auditorium and no one was allowed to enter until 5:30. It was 5:30. One lady opened the door to go inside and a man in a white cowboy hat told her no one was allowed to enter until 5:30.
Right then people started booing. Ryan Walters had just entered that area. He was accompanied by several men, including one or two men wearing white cowboy hats. I figured out that these were deputies. There were also several uniformed officers present.
Once people were allowed inside they were given instructions to abide by the “Rules of Decorum.” The first thing I questioned was, “Is Marjorie Taylor Greene conducting this meeting?” The man who was conducting this meeting asked that people follow these rules during the meeting. If they did not they would be escorted out by the deputy.
Now, I’ve spent the first five paragraphs of this letter to lead up to the bizarre part of the meeting.
The superintendent began by telling of his visit to the area’s technology center and complimenting them for the work they do.
Then he got to his thoughts on public education in Oklahoma. Our schools were 49th in the nation but funding was not the problem.
This got a response from the teachers who were present, and the meeting just went downhill from there.
He gave his version of a canned speech. He worked in CRT, the liberal left, how bad the unions were and how they are influencing our children to become homosexuals at an early age and he even worked in Joe Biden’s liberal agenda.
I have learned to recognize this kind of talk as Republican rhetoric.
He made it clear that he believed what he was saying was true and he would not waiver from it.
Not once did he offer any idea to make our schools better.
When he opened the meeting up for Q and A I raised my hand but I was sitting behind several other people who had raised their hands and it was going to take a while for him to get to me.
I wanted to tell him that I was a teacher for 31 years and a member of the Pauls Valley Education Association, the OEA and the NEA since my first day in the teaching profession and that the teachers and OEA/NEA employees were some of the most intelligent, professional people that I ever had the privilege to work with.
I also wanted to tell him that he was brainwashed and completely removed from reality.
The teachers in the audience weren’t cutting him an inch of slack in spite of being threatened with expulsion.
I finally reached a point where I had no intention of sitting through any more of this. I told some ladies who were standing at the door that I had heard about all of his garbage that I could stand and I left.
As I was walking to the parking lot I told the teachers, parents and children who were still outside that I appreciated what they were doing.
I remember seeing State Representative Mark McBride, chair of the common education committee, on television saying that Ryan Walters needs to be put in a box. He was being kind.
Steve Jarman
