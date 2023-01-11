It took the House of Representatives 15 votes before the Republican majority gave newly crowned speaker Keven McCarthy enough votes to reach the majority.
Democrats and Republicans, who were for McCarthy, called the process a spectacle and an embarrassment for America. However, there are many Americans who supported the holdout for various reasons.
The Freedom Caucus holdouts consisted of hardcore right Republicans who generally have been Trump supporters and MAGA Republicans. Former Vice President Mike Pence threw his support to McCarthy, which many Trump supporters said was the exact problem, meaning McCarthy, like Pence, is part of the establishment.
Many of those even hard right MAGA types, such as Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, gave their support to McCarthy. The right’s new hero Elon Musk supported McCarthy as well. Late last week, the MAGA big kahuna, former President Donald J. Trump himself, said Republicans should unite and vote for McCarthy. Even that did not sway the holdouts and their supporters at the time.
There were many issues at play and they were not necessarily bad. For example, many of the holdouts said the process worked because the speakership should be debated and not simply a coordination for show. Many felt McCarthy had assumed the seat was automatically his and brushed off those who tried to meet with him and discuss the agendas of their supporters
A huge problem with many Americans was the recently passed omnibus bill. Like many Republicans, McCarthy talks tough on the campaign trail and in the media, but consistently has wavered and voted in favor of seemingly nonstop spending, which is done by both Democrats and Republicans who move forward with a business-as-usual attitude. This recent vote was once again thrown at legislators consisting of over 1,700 pages and very little time to read it in order to vote to pass before the holidays. The flippant attitude of those holding America’s purse strings has made Americans angry for many years.
Much to the chagrin of many who just want to ignore the “elephant in the room” - pun intended - this hardcore debate on regarding the wishes of so many is not actually a bad thing. Straight debate about hard issues when groups disagree is healthy, and it is the way the system is supposed to work.
Oftentimes the majority of congressional members are not even in the chamber when passionate speeches are being made regarding certain bills. For most of the snippets you see on the news or opinion shows, if the camera would pan back and show the entire room it may show the only people there are the speaker, some staffers, and the guy mopping in the back.
Our founders led brutal and passionate debates regarding many issues, including the Constitution itself. After the founding of the nation and time came to elect a president, George Washington didn’t even want it. After much debate and passion, he accepted.
What we saw happen in the House should be seen on nearly every single bill under consideration. Real debate should be the norm, not the exception. Lawmakers debating and arguing their points and wishes and voting out in the open is great for our country, and we need more of it.
During the votes, many said Congress needed to stop wasting time and get to work. Fact is, no action by Congress maybe wasn’t such a bad thing either.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
