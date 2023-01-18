Technology’s influence on our daily lives has accelerated and intensified substantially over the past decade.
Experts foretold the phenomenon. The average person, if they were even aware, seemed to accept or ignore it. But even the people who have resisted the technological evolution of society, or couldn’t participate in it because the area in which they lived lacked sufficiently robust connections to the internet, have been affected by the ever-expanding use of computers, networks, and other digital technologies.
The stereotype of rural farms provides one example. Many farms, whether large or relatively small, make use of John Deere tractors. That company had started “computerizing” their equipment years ago. There are genuine advantages to doing so in terms of efficiency and cost, and the benefits initially accrued to both farmer and John Deere. But, at some point, the company decided the software that ran on the new computerized components was proprietary and too complicated for anyone other than those authorized by John Deere to fix, alter, or maintain.
Although the issue is as complex as John Deere claims their software to be, the most effective way to summarize the situation is to say that farmers using many John Deere tractors are functionally leasing their equipment from the company, rather than having outright ownership in the practical sense. A set of 13 consolidated lawsuits was recently decided in a way that erodes that service-based monopoly.
That farmers would be on the frontline of the fight against the abuse of technology to extort customers is not something that seemed to be widely discussed when society was coming to grips with how technology would transform it, making the situation a particularly illustrative example of just how pervasive the changes are. It was easier to predict and anticipate some of the other tech issues that have arisen, such as privacy and data security, but relatively little attention was initially given to the “right to repair” items.
Similar trends are taking place in other areas of the economy besides farming. Many features that were once just considered part of the purchased price of a new car or truck are slowly becoming subscription based. Automakers have started to leverage the ability to connect devices, vehicles, heavy equipment, and other mobile items and machinery to the internet to create new revenue streams.
There are reports of things, like heated seats and remote start, being monetized. Those functions are based on hardware and parts that are part of initial purchase and existed for years before they began being utilized to make additional post-purchase money. Because they are not safety-related it is easy to dismiss this type of tech-enabled nickel-and-diming of customers. But carmakers are out no additional expense to let you unlock your car door using a fob, and we should not normalize the idea that they should be able to still extract more money from their customers just because they can.
Until, and I do not believe it is unless, a manufacturer moves a safety feature to a subscription model, the issue is not something government can effectively address. It is arguable whether they should even try because this is something more easily addressed by market forces. The monetization-of-existing-features trend is most apparent in luxury items. Those are typically sold to people who are less likely to care about additional ongoing costs, but the concept will metastasize into common goods before long.
When Ford, Chevy, or Kia starts charging for features you’ve already paid for, as BMW is already doing, consumer choice will be the first line of defense. Well, after farmers, apparently.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University.
