It is that time again.
The debt ceiling has been reached, so the theatrics around the decision to increase it can begin. Republicans will be quick to point out the country is approximately $31.4 trillion in debt. They will be correct in doing so, but they will conveniently leave out of their narrative anything that might reveal their complicity in causing the debt to reach that amount.
You can’t expect them to do their opposition’s job for them, but it is easy to become suspicious that some Republicans have convinced themselves of the fiction that they are blameless when it comes to the national debt, and truly believe they are pure and faithful warriors against borrowing money.
Politicians lying to gain political advantage is common. Unfortunately, self-delusion has also become a defining feature of contemporary politics. Some issues and controversies expose liars and hypocrites more effectively than others, but the debt ceiling provides some of the most egregious examples of both. Sure, Democrats sometimes make claims that are tenuous. Often, those claims revolve around an expected return on investment in spending on people or infrastructure.
Republicans have their own version of those types of claims, their predictions revolving around the belief that “job creators” will put more people to work if their taxes were lower. Both approaches have advantages and disadvantages, and each are best suited to fairly specific economic conditions and contexts. But the track record of the Republicans’ trickle-down approach has repeatedly been proved to be largely counterproductive over the past three decades.
This is evident in the debt ceiling issue. While they are not the only example that can be put forth, the 2018 tax cuts are the most recent example of a self-inflicted wound when it comes to federal revenues and borrowing. It is true the pandemic generated some very unusual economic circumstances less than two years after the cuts were enacted, but the same telltale signs of the inappropriateness of the supply-side economics Republicans were pushing at the time were all there.
Most of the benefits of the tax cuts went to those who were already doing very well, to corporations who found creative ways to hoard the funds, or both. Most Americans didn’t directly benefit. Many didn’t benefit at all. Some even went backward.
The impact of the 2018 cuts on the federal government was much closer to the general public’s than it was to those of large corporations or already wealthy individuals. Revenues suffered and the relief efforts undertaken during the pandemic led to more debt than they otherwise would have. But even in the absence of a generational event, it was obvious tax cuts for the wealthy were a bad idea given the economy of 2018 and what was learned from previous efforts to cut taxes going all the way back to Reaganomics in the 1980s.
Regardless of the causes, the United States has over $30 trillion in debt. Having the largest economic power in the world default on a debt that large is almost certain to have a detrimental impact on both the American and world economies. We’ve been through this before, but always did the right thing by raising the ceiling and honoring our obligations. It is the only responsible thing to do again now.
The debate about who is at fault for the debt is best confined to when taxing or spending is proposed.
But if that conversation is going to be had, it would be nice if some accuracy and realism found its way back into it.
Jason Nichols is an instructor of political science.
