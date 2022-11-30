It never ceases to amaze me the things on social media. In this era, everyone with an account can be a reporter, per se, on their own pages. Often, false news is spread as gospel truth.
Several editorials from this column and others in the Tahlequah Daily Press have discussed this issue, and real journalists working in the real media world are ethically, and often legally, bound to ensure their reports are factual.
A few months back, there was a video on the Internet that showed a girl at school in a cat costume. The report stated the girl identifies as a cat and would purr and lie on a blanket during class.
Watching the clip, I was certain I was not getting the entire thing. I mockingly stated in the comments that if they identified as a cat, they didn’t need to be in school, anyway, and should be lying at home or out chasing mice. I mean, seriously, if you’re going to identify as something different than what you are, then go all out and really be it!
When the facts were checked, it was not real. There was an instance of a girl who did go to school in a cat costume, but it was a dress-up day at school, and this girl and her family were participants in cosplay and Comicon events.
These rumors are not just happening in the United States. An Australia newspaper, The Herald Sun, reported that a private school in the country allowed a girl to be non-verbal and act like a cat. The report continued saying that in other parts of the country, girls were reportedly cutting holes in their clothes in order to walk on all fours. One mother supposedly reported her daughter was yelled at by a peer for sitting on her tail.
Over the past semester or two, the rumors have gotten more wild regarding this issue, and have now claimed that litter boxes are being placed in bathrooms to allow the cat-students to scratch in the box when feline nature calls. These reports have been in the news saying they are happening in schools across the country, from New Jersey to California. I have personally heard rumors of this in schools both in Oklahoma and Utah. One rumor even said a Utah city put the issue to a vote in the last election, but upon searching election results in the state, there was no referendum listed about litter boxes on school property.
Psychologists point to people who have an interest in anthropomorphism - the attribution of human traits, emotions, or intentions to non-human entities, such as animals. They refer to them as “furries” and say they create their animal personality, which they call a “fursona.” Experts say these people no more think they are animals than football fans think they are a quarterback.
Upon reading social media during and after games, we all know there are many fans out there who think they can coach or play better than those actually playing the sport. If someone can play coach, I guess there isn’t any harm in playing cat, so long as neither tries to interfere with what is actually happening at a public place. Come to think of it, they probably cause less harm than those who play reporter on social media.
One thing is for sure, these self-made reporters need to fact check their stories before sharing wild rumors, like kids using litter boxes in schools. Those rumors need to be cleaned out and dumped where they belong.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR..
