Democrats are crying foul over California Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell being removed from the House Intelligence Committee.
Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed the two from the committee over integrity issues involving both congressmen. Revealed documents showed that Schiff, former chair of the committee, lied to the American public about Russian election interference during the Trump administration and Swalwell had an intimate relationship with a Chinese spy.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries requested both Schiff and Swalwell remain on the committee, which McCarthy rejected. The two congressmen claim the removal is nothing more than petty partisan politics for their involvement in the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. The pair have held a news conference, and both are using the removal as a means of fundraising to their campaigns.
The entire theatrics behind the two congressmen and many others in their party is not only laughable but mindboggling. First, McCarthy, as speaker, has control of that committee and can reject anyone he wants and doesn’t even need a reason. He has stated other Democrats will be on the committee, just not those two individuals citing their past actions.
Democrats are not being left off the committee completely, so there is no “partisan” politics being played - unlike former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who refused to put several Republican members on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 protest at the Capitol. That’s the laughable part.
The mindboggling part is the fact Jeffries and other Democrats would actually want their party to be represented on the committee by those two individuals. Anyone with any amount of common sense would not support those two serving on a committee that holds the nation’s and world’s secrets and is in charge of America’s security.
Think about it.
Schiff, while chair of the committee, used his chairmanship in blatantly partisan and self-serving ways, while boldface lying to the American people about Trump and Russian involvement in the election. Swalwell, as a member of the committee charged with protecting America’s security, was having an intimate relationship with a Chinese spy. No one seems to care about ethics anymore, and that is especially true in the Washington, D.C. sewer, but this particular committee should be held to a much higher standard.
Of all the committees at the Capitol, this one should only consist of those with the extreme highest ethics, honesty, and moral conduct. The actions of both Schiff and Swalwell should automatically deny them and anyone else with questionable actions, regardless of party, the opportunity to serve on the most sacred of committees.
Let us never forget the famous words of former President Barack Obama in 2009 when, during a meeting with Republicans and Majority Whip Eric Cantor, he boldly and proudly proclaimed “elections have consequences” and that at the end of the day, “I won.” This is one time I agree with the former president - yes, elections have consequences, and so do actions.
A person’s actions can result in either good or bad consequences, depending on a person’s view and what they have done. In this case, the actions of Schiff and Swalwell got them removed from a powerful congressional committee, and people of both parties should agree their actions have shown them to be unworthy of service on that committee.
Those who say otherwise are doing nothing more than putting their party before America and its citizens. Those actions speak loud, and will have consequences as well.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
