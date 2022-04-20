It’s National Volunteer Week, a time to recognize the billions of hours that Americans selflessly give every year in service to others. Because most volunteers work quietly and out of the spotlight, it’s a time to fully appreciate everything they do to keep society running and functional.
“Every day, Americans are giving their love and labor to care for seniors, help communities rebuild after disasters, support veterans and military families, tackle climate change, guide and mentor our youth, serve and strengthen the democratic process, feed the hungry, and keep communities healthy and safe,” the White House said in a proclamation in support of National Volunteer Week. “This commitment to service represents the best of who we are as Americans.”
Volunteerism is well entrenched in the Four-State Area, and many nonprofit organizations, charities and other agencies here depend on their volunteers to stay in business and continue offering their services.
Local volunteers walk and bathe dogs at animal shelters and donate canned goods to food pantries. They teach literacy classes and eat meals with schoolchildren as lunch buddies. They line sidewalks to keep 5Ks on track and build houses for families needing affordable shelter. They cook spaghetti red and chili for fundraisers and plant flowers and shrubs to beautify public spaces. The list goes on and on.
It’s clear when communities thrive due to volunteerism, but volunteers themselves also benefit in numerous ways. Many say they feel a sense of purpose or worth by giving their time or other resources to a cause they support, and some find they can pick up some new skills, hobbies or friends through volunteerism.
In honor of National Volunteer Week, find a way to volunteer in your community, and commit to making volunteerism a permanent part of life.
