Last week, Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed after he was struck in the chest, while making a tackle on a routine play during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tens-of-thousands of fans watched Hamlin collapse straight backwards after briefly standing back up after the whistle had blown. His heart had stopped beating, the likely cause being the force of the impact on his chest when he collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Many doctors, although not ones treating Hamlin or with direct knowledge of his injury, are speculating the collision took place at just the right moment in Hamlin’s heart rhythm to cause commotio cordis.
As this column is being written, that conjecture has yet to be confirmed by Hamlin’s family, his doctors, the Bills, or the National Football League. The relative silence from those groups, or even other Bills players or the NFL Players Association, is unnerving. Obviously, Hamlin and his family deserve privacy, but the wait lends to pessimism about the situation. All that is known is Hamlin is in critical condition after having his heartbeat restored within minutes and while still laying on the turf at Paycor Stadium.
Understandably and appropriately, the NFL has been the target of criticism for its approach to player safety over the past 20 years. Most of the criticisms relate to head injuries, specifically concussions and the long-term effects of repeated blows to the head that may, or may not, lead to immediate symptoms. The NFL still has not fully addressed that problem or fully accounted for previous mistakes in that area, including being dismissive of such an apparent problem for so long.
Even though Hamlin’s injury is cardiac-related, the efforts undertaken by the league to improve player safety due primarily to concerns about blows to the head seem to have lent to a relatively quick and comprehensive response to the situation. The early initial reports indicate that doctors, trainers, and paramedics got to Hamlin quickly, performed CPR on him, and evacuated him by ambulance to a hospital relatively quickly.
If the lack of information being provided leads to fears about Hamlin’s condition and prognosis, the rapid reaction of medical personnel provides glimmers of hope. The faster a person’s heartbeat is restored, the likelier it is they will recover.
Commotio cordis is somewhat rare. There have been tragic instances of youth baseball players being hit by pitches and young hockey players being hit by pucks leading to deaths from the condition. An NHL player, Chris Pronger, collapsed on the ice during the 1998 Stanley Cup playoffs. He had the advantage of immediate medical care and survived.
It is always possible Hamlin has an undiagnosed underlying condition. College basketball Hank Gathers died on the court during pregame warmups in 1990 due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Unfortunately, some people have already taken the opportunity to blame vaccinations for what happened to Hamlin. Although it remains, technically, impossible to eliminate the possibility given what is known, it is regrettable that some people could not resist the temptation to inject such an unlikely cause, and volatile issue, into the conversation.
Most people remained above such unnecessary provocativeness. Fandom was put aside as supporters of both teams gathered outside Hamlin’s hospital. The NFL postponed the remainder of the game, and the Bengals lit their stadium in Bills blue and white overnight. Millions of dollars have been donated to Hamlin’s toy drive charity since his injury. There has been an outpouring of support for what everyone hopes to see, the full and complete recovery of Damar Hamlin.
