There was a time, not long ago, that Ron DeSantis appeared poised to knock Donald Trump off his perch as the leading figure in the Republican Party.
It is not completely out of the question that he may still do so, but that honor will most likely go to someone else because of DeSantis’ inability to come within 10 city blocks of charisma or offer anything that resembles a consistent philosophy or sound approach to public policy. He has also proved to be one of the most boring and unimaginative contemporary political figures.
Take his fight with Disney. At first it seemed like run-of-the-mill posturing. Almost every politician has utilized rhetorical flourishes to drive home the point of their disagreement with someone or some group. While it is a practice that should be minimized, it is a tradition that occasionally has some residual value. But DeSantis took things further. The rhetoric didn’t just continue; it increased in intensity as well as pointedness.
What’s more, DeSantis began using his position as the governor of Florida to retaliate against the company for expressing views that happen to not align with his goals. Disney has sued, claiming that what DeSantis has done is a violation of the First Amendment’s protections for free speech. It’s a dangerous game to predict the outcome of legal proceedings. That’s especially true for those of who aren’t lawyers, but it is hard to see how Disney loses that case, should it go to trial.
The governor’s spat with Disney was one of his own making, and he didn’t even know when to say when. He has been legally and procedurally outmaneuvered by Disney on multiple occasions, but even if that hadn’t happened, it’s clear he enjoyed the game a little too much and couldn’t keep from being mind-numbingly repetitive on the topic of Disney’s supposed attempts to “indoctrinate” kids with supposed “woke” ideology. He’s beat that drum for so long that it appears he’s blown past the diminishing returns phase and teeters on the brink of it being counterproductive, even for Florida voters who have been supportive of him.
That is emblematic of DeSantis’ problem. He is a one-trick pony. He’s all culture war hat and no leadership cattle. All he knows to do – or at least all he seems comfortable doing – is attacking companies, groups, people, and institutions that profess beliefs that don’t align with his. That is another trope of politics, but it is extremely limiting for a person who clearly wants to be president. Thankfully, those limitations are likely to keep a person from becoming president who wants to do so for all the wrong reasons.
One of the reasons DeSantis seems to want to be president is just for the sake of it. Sure, there are tangible effects and benefits that come from holding such a powerful office, and in the event he overcomes the odds and does reach the White House, DeSantis would likely leverage them to pursue more plodding, uncreative, and empty-calorie, anti-woke policies. But even those pursuits seem to be a lampshade for his actual motivation to seek the presidency.
What is becoming almost embarrassingly apparent is that Ron DeSantis enjoys the attention that comes with holding an elected position. There is no political office that gets more attention than president of the United States. Ron DeSantis has shown no compunction about maximizing the psychological and emotional utility of whatever office he holds. His history indicates he’ll say whatever he has to, fight whoever he has to, or unnecessarily harm whoever he has to in order to do it.
