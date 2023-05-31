Two of the more well-known figures in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol Building were sentenced last week.
Arkansan Richard Barnett was given a 4-1/2-year jail sentence related to eight separate charges. Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison based upon his conviction for seditious conspiracy last November. Rhodes’ sentence, based on a federal crime created in the Civil War era that is rarely used to bring charges and has often resulted in failed prosecutions, is the most severe penalty yet for someone involved with the breach of the Capitol building.
While Barnett offered up very diluted and unconvincing expressions of remorse, Rhodes continued to defiantly insist that he had done nothing wrong and was being politically persecuted. Rhodes’ statements went beyond a lack of contrition. They demonstrated a delusional state of mind that makes it easy to suspect Rhodes deep-seated emotional or psychological issues, limited cognitive capacity, or some combination of all three things. Unfortunately, he is only the most recent of a string of Jan. 6 defendants to deflect, obfuscate, and deploy the powerful weapon of cognitive dissonance to try to justify their denial of responsibility.
What is even more discouraging is there are some people who still try to rationalize what Rhodes facilitated in the nation’s Capitol over two years ago. The logical and rhetorical contortions and distortions necessary to try to explain away the violence of Jan. 6 – or as in Rhodes’ case, the planning of it – are shocking to reasonable people, but have become a way of life for those who have fallen under the spell of one of the varieties of far-right extremism that have manifested themselves in contemporary American politics.
When attempting to defend Rhodes, some point out he never went into the Capitol building. That is true, but that is why his conviction was on a conspiracy charge. Why was Rhodes given 18 years, but Barnett, who put his feet up on the desk of the Speaker of the House, was only given just over four years? Part of it was the absence of any hints of regret on the part of Rhodes, while Barnett at least mustered a “Well, I was angry” defense. But the judge in Rhodes’ case also determined Rhodes didn’t just suffer from a lack of conscience for helping coordinate the events that led to the storming of the Capitol building, but still appeared eager to do it again if given the chance.
It should also be noted that prosecutors sought, and the judge agreed to, a longer sentence for Rhodes based upon his actions legally qualifying as a type of terrorism. Barnett’s action did not.
Rhodes expects a pardon at some point. That is clear from his statements, behavior, and even his legal strategy. That expectation may even be one of the reasons he so unabashedly proclaims himself to be a political prisoner and portrays himself as a victim. It is not outside the realm of possibility that he will get a pardon, although the chances of that happening decline sharply if it doesn’t happen before January 2029. If he serves his complete 18-year sentence, he will be 76 years old upon his release.
Appeals are still pending for Rhodes and Barnett, so it is possible things may change for them. But Rhodes’ relatively lengthy sentence cannot be comforting to those who are still facing charges or awaiting sentencing. Some of those people will be sentenced very soon, so it will be possible to see if Rhodes’ lengthier sentence is part of a trend, or just an aberration.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.