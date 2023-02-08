How could any thinking person oppose “school choice”? — or so goes the familiar argument.
The debate continues this year, like last, in the Republican-majority state legislative session, as school choice — also known as school vouchers, and Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) — stirs intense conflict. The left opposes school vouchers because they take money from public school funding; true conservatives don’t like vouchers because they expand government and threaten the autonomy of private and home education.
Our state Constitution says “The Legislature shall, by appropriate legislation, raise and appropriate funds for the annual support of the common schools of the State…..” Are private schools or home schools common schools that the state should be funding? According to our state Constitution, no. Full stop.
A home-educating family, or a family that sends their children to private school, are not factored into the per-pupil funding for their local school district. However, when a homeschool or private school family receives money, a large part comes out of their local district’s funding. It is estimated that about 35,000 students are in privatwe and home education: what happens when they are the first in line for school vouchers, yet they haven’t been factored into the original funding?
Some of our legislators, and a few outside groups, use trite mantras like “fund the students, not the systems” or “the money should follow the child.” They even go so far as to say that this promotes competition and free market. How does redistributing government money create a free-market system? The surest competition is going to be between vendors that are approved by the government to receive these funds from a family’s ESA account. The government will be choosing the winners and losers.
Private and Christian schools can expect to eventually lose their autonomy. Faith-based schools will be at risk of being able to teach and hire according to what they believe. The money will certainly follow the child, right into the private school and home.
Vouchers are based on the redistribution of wealth. Families that would have never considered taking a handout from the government, will do so claiming that they are simply getting back what is theirs. Unfortunately, once our taxes have been rendered unto the government, it comes back as government money. The better option is for families to get to keep their hard-earned money in the form of a credit for each of their school-aged children. This is better than a family taking from their neighbors, and their local school district — especially if that amount exceeds what they themselves have paid in property taxes.
We have at least nine school choice options in Oklahoma! A family can chose to send their child to their local public school, enroll in a public-school-at-home program; they can transfer between districts; attend a charter school, or a charter school online; private school or a private school online; they can home-educate, or do a private school/homeschool hybrid. This debate isn’t about choice, this is about who pays for the choices parents make.
The devil is in the details. Take a line-by-line look at SB943 and SB822. There are a lot more costs than just passing out an undefined amount of voucher money. How will the Treasury department approve educational vendors? How much will they spend on the private financial management firm that they can contract to administer the ESAs? How will fraud and kickbacks be prevented? What will this cost the state?
We need to improve our government education but having the government in every form of education while taking money out of the public school system is not the answer.
