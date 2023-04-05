April is designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to bring awareness and inspire collective action for our children to lead their best lives.
Nothing is more important to our communities than making sure children are raised in a healthy and resilient environment. Organizations that work in the child abuse prevention space make it their mission to ensure that all children have the ability to live in a loving, nurturing and safe environment, primarily their own homes.
What’s even more important are policies and budgets provided by the Legislature to help vulnerable families. Our lawmakers have been consistent in their pro-fetus policies, but not so consistent with their pro-child or pro-maternal health policies.
Funding services to help families who have experienced generations of helplessness and hopelessness is key to turning things around for children and helping them find hope. That’s what prevention services do — help break destructive cycles that lead to childhood trauma, including neglect and abuse.
About a decade ago, about $7 million in state and federal dollars went to home-based parent education and support services in Oklahoma. Now, just over $2 million is allotted. So much more could be done.
It’s time our lawmakers start making children a priority through pro-child legislation and funding that gets to the true heart of helping parents raise healthy and resilient children.
All the positive outcomes we say we want in Oklahoma — from education outcomes, health and mental health outcomes to economic outcomes — begin with raising healthy and resilient children. We can’t or won’t be a Top 10 state until we seriously address the future of our children.
