It is one of the classic scenes in one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Long-suffering George Bailey and his new bride, Mary, are about to leave on their honeymoon. But there is a run on the family business, Bailey Brothers Building and Loan. George and Mary arrive to find the building and loan closed.
In order to keep the business solvent, and to keep the richest man in town, Mr. Potter, from taking over, George must somehow keep the doors open until the close of the business day. At Mary’s suggestion, George uses the couple’s honeymoon money to help calm panicked depositors, doling out a few dollars here, a few dollars there, to keep customers from demanding all of their money at once.
In the end, George’s goodwill, and the depositors’ desire to maintain their hometown Building and Loan, saves the day, and the Baileys end up with $2 to spare.
Building and Loans, small financial institutions that were ubiquitous in the United States in the early part of the 20th Century (Forbes estimates there were 12,000 of them in 1930), allowed members to borrow money to buy homes. Members paid interest, say $10 a month on a 12-year $2,000 mortgage. But they also paid an additional amount, say another $10, which went to buy shares in the institution itself. The idea was that after 12 years you would own $2,000 in Building and Loan stock, which would then enable you to pay off your mortgage in one payment.
The federal government is playing the role of George Bailey these days, in the wake of recent failures of Silicon Valley and Signature Banks. These incidentally, were the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history.
Unlike bank failures in the era of the Great Depression, depositors now have an ally in the U.S. Government, in the form of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The FDIC guarantees $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank.
Last week President Biden assured customers that depositors with these failed banks would have access to all their money, even over and above the $250,000 guarantee.
These words were undoubtedly greatly reassuring, particularly for those who stood to lose not hundreds of thousands, but millions of dollars as the result of the bank failures.
Hearing that your bank, in which rests your life savings, has failed is one of those life events you hope to never have to go through. I speak from experience.
At 3 p.m. on a November afternoon in 1986, federal regulators closed and locked the doors of Enid’s First National Bank, declaring it insolvent.
The bank’s imminent failure had been rumored for several weeks, but the move, when it came, was still a shock.
At that point the FDIC guaranteed $100,000 for each depositor. As a journalist, married to a school teacher, approaching that threshold was not an issue, but hearing that your bank has closed and you can’t get to your money if you need it, still leaves a sick feeling in the pit of your stomach.
Attempts to sell First National’s assets failed, so the FDIC was authorized to issue insurance checks.
So we lined up, my mother, my bride and I, with other depositors, on a chilly Sunday afternoon. Conversations in the line centered mainly around the fact that none of us ever thought we would live to see the day our bank failed.
When we reached the door and were allowed in, we were met by bank regulators, who verified our identity, checked our accounts, and issued a check for the amount to which we were entitled.
Whatever the amount was, and I don’t recall, it was a tremendous amount of money for people who didn’t have much.
Another downtown bank opened its doors on that Sunday to create accounts for those affected by the failure of FNB, so we went there immediately and deposited our life’s savings.
And now here we are, 37 years and dozens of bank failures later, and every time I pass the old First National Bank building I can’t help but remember the trepidation we felt standing in line that cold November day. We knew our deposits were guaranteed, but until we had the check in our hands we didn’t quite believe it.
I feel for those whose banks have failed recently, and those whose financial institutions have gone under in the past 37 years. But I think we owe a debt of gratitude to President Franklin Roosevelt and the Banking Act of 1933, which established the FDIC.
FDR also said “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” and in large measure it is fear that leads to banks failing. But having gone through the experience myself I can say that fear, no matter how irrational, is very real.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.