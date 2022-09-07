I just had another bout with COVID.
In some ways, it was worse than the first. I felt more pain throughout my body than I did the first time. I coughed more. There was a short time, though it did not feel short going through it, where I felt worse than I ever did during my first turn with the disease last summer. From my perspective, the most important thing is this second round of illness has not led to lingering symptoms. I have been able to avoid “long COVID” this time out.
But I feel it necessary to tell my full COVID story, hoping it will attract some attention from people who are dealing with long COVID, the doctors who are treating them, and maybe, through the magic of the Internet, researchers looking into the “pandemic after the pandemic,” as some people are calling long-COVID.
I believe, without realizing it, I have been somewhat debilitated by my COVID infection from last year. I also believe, very strongly, my situation is evidence that medical science has already provided the tools needed to address - or at least manage - the condition.
For many, it is difficult to admit to they may no longer be as capable as they used to be. Many people struggle with that realization while aging or after significant injury. In fact, I was attributing my diminished capacity over the past year to the effects of age. I thought it was just a coincidence the effects were manifesting themselves in the middle of the COVID pandemic. But whether the cause was chronological or viral, I was hesitant to admit that, like the Toby Keith song says, “I ain’t as good as I once was.”
But after getting a booster vaccine in December of last year, I woke up two days later feeling better than I had since before I had gotten sick. I was clear-headed, energetic, and motivated. The positive effect gradually waned some but not completely. I began to wonder if the little things - like needing more sleep than before - might not actually be because of age, but were instead virus-related. Then I caught COVID again a few weeks ago. After I got beyond the acute stage of suffering, I became confident I was not going to have the same lingering effects of infection as I did before. Soon, I began to feel the same way I did after my booster vaccination - maybe better. I have no way of knowing whether it was the repeated exposure to the virus, my having taken Paxlovid, both, or neither, but I felt much better than I did before my second COVID infection. I have become convinced that my fight with the coronavirus never truly ended in the summer or even winter of 2021.
I am not a virologist or other type of medical expert. I realize the risks in overvaluing in personal anecdotes. That is likely how previous supposed off-label COVID treatments got the attention they did. I do not advocate pestering doctors for medications nor would I ever claim to have discovered a miracle cure for anything. But as we move into the stage of coexistence with COVID-19, more attention needs to be given to the long-term effects of the disease.
I’m grateful for the series of events that produced such dramatic improvement for me. I know there must be others out there whose own experiences might prove just as insightful to the medical community as it tries to fully define, and put an end to, long COVID - a condition that is as real as it is insidious.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science.
