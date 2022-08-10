A few weeks ago, Mitch McConnell made a remark about his belief that so many Americans have so much cash on hand that they are choosing not to reenter the workforce.
He indicated he thinks many people will not do so until they have depleted those reserve funds. He blamed government stimulus efforts for that supposed excess cash. But the only thing McConnell revealed about his understanding of economics is the impact it has on the average person or family.
The resources provided by the various attempts of the federal government to prop up the economy during an unprecedented upheaval have largely been spent. Many people relied on those funds to survive during the darkest days of the pandemic when they couldn’t work because they were sick, caring for a loved one who was, or even because of the lockdowns that, although necessary, stifled commerce. They used them for rent, to buy groceries, and pay utility bills. Even though some people may not have needed the money for literal survival, most of the funds provided to individuals has been spent.
Maybe McConnell was confused. There is still a substantial amount of money that was awarded to state and local governments that was not spent expeditiously. Depending on your perspective, the delays in spending can be a good thing or a bad thing. What is often seen as unnecessary red tape are oversight procedures that help minimize waste and fraud. Then again, those processes can become excessive, keeping things like stimulus money out of the economy longer than might be needed during a global pandemic. Either way, McConnell knows the difference between personal checking account balances and unspent grant funds at county courthouse, or the state capitol, and should be careful not to conflate the two. McConnell also did not mention - or does not believe - that part of the problem in the so-called labor shortage is that employers are resisting upward pressures on wages. Tactics like “signing bonuses” for fast food workers were originally intended to wait out the expanded unemployment benefits that had been part of the stimulus efforts. But those expanded benefits have expired in many places, and still, temporary inducements to bring in workers seem to be common because they forestall having to commit to something higher than the prevailing wages in an industry or region. If wages remain relatively flat, people will only return to the workforce when absolutely and mathematically necessary.
That is not because they are lazy or living off government largesse. In many cases, it is because people were forced by the results of the pandemic to reevaluate their circumstances. For married couples, maybe the cost of child care makes it a wash when deciding whether to return to work or stay home. Maybe their stints at home led them to realize that more time with the family, or less overall stress, is worth missing out on a second income - even if they have to forgo subscriptions to extra streaming services.
It should also be remembered that more than a million people have been removed from the labor pool. Some chose early retirement, or to stay at home, to reduce their exposure to COVID-19. Unfortunately, many potential employees have been killed or debilitated by the virus.
McConnell’s blaming government aid for the current lack of workers is inaccurate. Even if it weren’t, it is overly simplistic. There are many reasons people are choosing to not pursue traditional employment. The only way to overcome that is for employers to pay more. McConnell’s suggestion that all employers must do is wait until the stim funds are gone is wrong.
Jason Nichols is a former D2 Democratic Party chair, instructor of political science.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.