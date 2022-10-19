To no one’s surprise, a recent report shows that the average scores on the ACT for the high school graduating class of 2022 dropped to their lowest point in 30 years.
About 1.3 million students in this year’s class took the ACT, which is a test many students take to use in their college applications. The national average composite score for 2022 was 19.8 out of a possible 36; down from 20.3 pre-pandemic.
Of course, many are blaming the pandemic that closed schools in 2020 and also some in 2021 for the big decline; however, reports show ACT scores have been going down for at least five years. Certainly the pandemic exacerbated the decline.
There’s a big problem here, and it’s not just the pandemic. A rapidly growing number of high school seniors are leaving high school without being properly prepared for college.
The irony here is that many colleges are boasting their highest freshman enrollments ever. This probably is due to relaxed standards in college admission due to the pandemic. The sad news is that many of these freshmen will not complete college.
Pro-voucher politicians will point to these reports as another indicator that public schools need to be more competitive with private schools and that parents should be able to use their taxpayer funds to send their students to private or religious schools.
But that won’t fix the problem. A better solution would be to invest in enhancing college-prep resources for public schools.
In many cases, poverty and lack of educational resources impact test scores. What needs to happen is states need to implement standards that will help more students be successful in achieving the scores needed to succeed in college.
First, ACT and SAT tests should be free to all juniors and seniors, or at least be offered at no cost at least one time during their junior year and senior year.
Second, ACT prep classes need to be offered for free in every school district in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades as well. It should be part of the curriculum. Even students who may not think they will attend college would have the opportunity to take the prep classes.
Third, funding needs to be provided for all public schools to offer Advanced Placement classes. Many rural districts aren’t able to afford offering AP classes or have fewer students to take them. There should be a way to figure out how to offer these classes, even if it means several rural schools combine resources to provide the classes online.
These are just a few suggestions that might increase scores and provide students a better opportunity to succeed in college. Yes, they involve more financial investment on the state level — but that investment is worth it if it allows a better opportunity for more students to achieve success.
