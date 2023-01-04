Oklahoma’s incoming attorney general is talking the right talk when he says he will make transparency into the investigation of possible misuse of pandemic relief funds a priority when he takes office.
Getner Drummond, a Republican, will be sworn in as the new attorney general on Jan. 9. His statement will probably draw the ire of Gov. Kevin Stitt, who clashed with a previous attorney general before he was able to appoint his own pick, John O’Connor, who lost to Drummond in the 2022 Republican primary.
However, Drummond is correct in trying to make sure the right people are held responsible for the problem that occurred when it was discovered that some of the money was spent on non-educational purchases, including smartwatches, doorbells, furniture and air conditioners.
The U.S. Department of Education audit found the state failed to follow federal regulations, and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, a Stitt appointee, approved the purchases.
O’Connor sued, but never served the Florida company hired to disburse the money. However, Drummond wants to investigate more fully who was at fault.
“Sometimes, strategically, plaintiffs file actions that they never intend to serve for whatever reason, and I’m not going to opine as to why the state filed this action but didn’t serve it,” Drummond told The Oklahoman. “The timing is curious but whether the vendor acted inappropriately or whether the state failed to supervise and give direction, in either case, my office will investigate that and take appropriate action.
“If the vendor didn’t do anything wrong, you can anticipate we will dismiss the lawsuit.”
In the interview, Drummond didn’t blame Stitt for the financial mismanagement, but he spoke often during his campaign about the need for an attorney general who was not selected by the governor.
Having an independent counsel look at the situation is the prudent thing to do, and we look forward to hearing a full report soon from the new attorney general.
Enid News & Eagle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.