Like most Americans, I dislike paying taxes.
It’s disheartening and discouraging to work hard and try to save money, but constantly see a fairly large percentage of the pay for your work be pulled out for taxes.
I understand the need for them, and everyone should help pay for the necessities needed to operate, such as roads, education, bridge repair, keeping up parks and wildlife, law enforcement, care for seniors, etc. Helping chip in a fair share should be the norm for everyone.
However, tax rates have gotten way out of hand. Over several decades, different groups on all levels seem to want to take a little more. Many say for the price of a cup of coffee or for the price of one meal a month this or that could be accomplished. The problem is there is never enough money to accomplish all that needs to be done. We could take every dime from every person, give all our money to the various government entities, and it still wouldn’t be enough.
Governments should be like individuals and families and watch their budgets, prioritize the needs, and then only spend what is available. For years it’s been too easy to say “tax the rich” when they, too, are taxed very heavily in cleaver disguises along with everyone else. It’s always good political fodder even though the ones making the statements do everything they can to not be the ones paying the bill.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has advocated for several tax cuts, including eliminating, or at least temporarily suspending, the state grocery tax. House Republicans have sided with the governor on the issue, but Senate Republicans have consistently pushed back on the proposal. Senators say they are in the process of studying several different tax relief packages, and are hoping to present their findings soon.
With the high inflation caused by reckless spending, increased printing of money for various COVID-related relief funds, mandatory wage increases and more, Americans are at a breaking point. The middle-class is shrinking and the gap between the poor and affluent is widening, with most working Americans moving downward on the scale.
The governor said in November food prices were up over 13% and the disposable income of Oklahomans was taking a hit, adding that the grocery tax was the best regressive option, at least for now. The governor is spot on with this one. We need a break.
Oklahoma has one of the highest tax rates in the U.S. when looking at combined state and local sales tax rates, with an average of a whopping 8.97%. Groceries and clothing, both basic human needs, are subject to this high rate. One weekend a year, prior to school starting, Oklahomans get a break from the clothing tax. Otherwise, it’s a give us your money if you want food and clothing attitude from spend happy politicians at all levels of government.
At this point in time, working Oklahomans would greatly benefit from even some temporary relief the governor is officering. Senators could and should accept the governor’s proposal to suspend the grocery tax, or anything to help working and retired Oklahomans who are struggling each time they make a trip to the store. Changes could be made when studies are done and presented, but in the meantime, Oklahomans could be getting some relief.
Thank you, Governor, for trying. Hopefully the Senate will work with you and the House and give Oklahomans the break we need.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
