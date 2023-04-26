Oklahoma is, unfortunately, often the focus of unflattering national news stories.
Even though the algorithms of the various search engines and websites I use to keep myself informed might be distorting my perception, it seems the attention we get is usually generated by something demonstrably silly that has been done at the state level. Recently, however, a county-level issue has arisen and has put the spotlight on residents in the farthest south eastern corner of the state.
The McCurtain Gazette-News published stories last week about two McCurtain County elected officials discussing the murder of reporters, violence against a district attorney, and lamenting it was no longer permissible to lynch Black people. Although not all of them took part in the various discussions, a handful of other McCurtain County officials, employees, and officers were involved.
The stories were based on a recording that the publisher of the newspaper obtained by leaving a voice-activated recorder in the room at the end of a county commissioners’ meeting. The newspaper provided copies of the recording to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Attorney General. It also made segments publicly available before making the entire recording available late last week.
Even beyond the headline worthy statements made by some of the supposed public servants, other things were said that were far from innocuous and that would probably be the subject of some incendiary local or regional news, if it were not for the repugnancy of the other contents of the conversations. Pride was taken in a deputy, who is the son of the sheriff, verbally assaulting one of the reporters from the Gazette-News at a convenience store. The same deputy also made jokes about the death of a local woman in a fire by comparing her remains to barbecue. Many other similar comments were made by those in the recording that range from the bizarre to various forms of disgusting.
For clarity and emphasis, it bears repeating that those comments are not what has attracted the media’s attention. Some of the other remarks made by Sheriff Kevin Clardy and Commissioner Mark Jennings were so awful that they have almost completely eclipsed several other vile revelations. It is no wonder that Gov. Stitt, Idabel Mayor Craig Young, and several other officials have called on those involved to resign.
Mark Jennings has done so, making him a former county commissioner. Pressure continues to mount for Sheriff Clardy to do the same. The Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association has already suspended his membership in the group, along with those of Alicia Manning, an investigator in the sheriff’s office, and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix. The suspensions, and repeated calls for the resignations of those involved in the conversations who remain in their positions, are appropriate. But until heeded, they are also inadequate.
Perhaps the situation is different for the county commissioners who did not participate in the exchanges. For instance, Commissioner John Williams was absent and Commissioner Robert Beck, while not demonstrating any courage, did not contribute any remarks during all the talk about violence.
But the calls for the others to leave their positions is a necessary first step to correcting some things that have clearly gone wrong in McCurtain County government. The residents there deserve better governance and law enforcement than what people believe such things can, or would even want, to provide. Resignations are a temporary solution in that they only address the current situation. Only the people of McCurtain County can provide more enduring relief for themselves, and that process begins at the ballot box.
