Fair is fair, and if FBI agents think they’re walking a tight line with the investigation into classified documents, they’re right - and well, they should be.
The Washington Post reported on Feb. 16 that agents had conducted searches at the University of Delaware, where thousands of President Joe Biden’s records are apparently stored. They want to know whether Biden, beginning perhaps as far back as when he was in Congress, mishandled those documents.
Agents had already found more paperwork at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, though they turned up nothing at his Rehoboth Beach home. This followed on the heels of the discovery of material in his garage, next to his sports car. That fact has already given pundits plenty of rope with which to hang the president.
As is always the case, partisanship is rearing its ugly head. Former President Trump was found to have a number of classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago estate. Of course, he claimed he had “declassified” them and was thus entitled to abscond with them. But if the nature of the documents are as described by the FBI, Trump would not be able to legally declassify such volatile material.
Trump’s fans buy the declassification claim, even though for some, that’s irrelevant. Anyone who believes he or any other politician should be “president for life” - as even some Cherokee County residents have suggested - won’t care what he does or says. Trump himself is aware of this and hasn’t hesitated to point it out. Naturally, Democrats cried foul, with allegations mostly centering on the possibility the ex-president intended to sell the documents for a profit. It would not be surprising if Trump, the supreme self-marketer, had precisely that in mind. But it’s doubtful that, as some claim, he was deliberately trying to destroy the country.
Biden’s fans, along with Democratic apologists, have the same type of view for the president. If he had something classified, he must have had a good reason for it. Detractors, meanwhile, have uttered speculations running the gamut, but the most common one is that he “bungled” something. Few believe he was trying to peddle anything - except the pundits who swear he was trying to make money for Hunter’s defense fund.
The FBI should treat both Trump and Biden exactly the same, as it seems to be doing thus far. Attorney General Merrick Garland displayed a remarkable sense of neutrality by appointing a special counsel to oversee the probe into whatever Biden was up to. The same is true for Trump - again, as it should be.
While they’re at it, they ought to take another look at Hunter’s laptop. They won’t convince anyone who despises him with a passion, any more than they could sway the opinions of the eternal Hillary haters. But history will record the way things were handled, and we have to assume Garland wants to be on the best side of history.
