Do Oklahomans really want to turn the clock back on the issue of cockfighting?
Apparently, a couple of legislators think it might be a good idea. Two bills have been introduced to reduce penalties for cockfighting from felonies to misdemeanors.
A state question that voters passed fairly handily in 2002 made it illegal to hold or encourage a cockfight, to be a spectator at a cockfight and to keep birds for fighting purposes.
The measure made it a felony to instigate or encourage cockfighting, to keep places, equipment or facilities for cockfighting, to assist in cockfighting and to possess, keep or train birds for cockfighting.
Rep. J.J. Humphrey, a Republican from Lane, says cockfighting is “an event that people like” and is an issue of freedom. He says he doesn’t want to make them legal, just reduce the penalties.
He also seems to want to couch the argument in terms of criminal justice reform, comparing cockfighting sentences being reduced as the same as reducing certain drug sentences.
Under the new proposed plans, the maximum fine for serious animal cruelty violations would tap out at $500.
Many claim cockfights still are taking place in Oklahoma, and one animal advocacy group called Oklahoma the “Cockfighting Capital” of the United States. A series of investigations into illegal cockfighting by Animal Wellness Action supposedly have uncovered cockfighters raising and fighting tens of thousands of fighting roosters.
Also, apparently some of these birds raised for cockfighting can bring in more than $2,000. Oklahomans can make money by raising and training fighting animals and shipping them to Guam and the Philippines. But exporting fighting birds to any other jurisdiction, whether a state, territory, or foreign nation, also is a federal felony.
So, if these proposals pass, Oklahomans could basically pay a $500 fine for raising the birds, but still make $1,500 raising and selling them.
Seriously, there is no need to revisit this issue or reduce the penalties. In fact, if cockfighting still is occurring as alleged, there needs to be better enforcement to stop it.
Oklahomans said no to cockfighting and approved the felony penalties because Oklahomans don’t support animal cruelty in any form, and that’s what cockfighting is.
