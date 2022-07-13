I always enjoyed learning about history. As a child, I enjoyed the stories of my grandparents and parents, and what their lives were like growing up, some when this area was called Cherokee Nation, Indian Territory, prior to Oklahoma statehood.
When I entered my junior year of high school, I had a teacher named Harold McMillen who made learning history fun. I learned a lot about U.S. history and its importance. His explanations of the story of America made me realize at 16 how important it is for us to understand about our country and societies around the world.
I was so taken with the subject that when I entered college, I received a minor in history without even planning to do so. Every time I had an opportunity to take an elective, I always chose a history class because that was of interest to me.
In 1988, when I went in for my graduation check, I was told I was also being granted a minor in history because of the number of classes and hours I had taken throughout my bachelor’s program. It came as a pleasant shock.
As an American, an Oklahoma, Texas and Utah resident, a Cherokee Nation citizen, and as an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, history has become even more important to me. This includes learning about the history of the states, the nation, and the world.
These lessons and stories are important for many reasons. As an American, it is important to know about the events leading up to the founding of this country. As a Cherokee Nation citizen, it is important to know the histories and stories of our tribe and other Native tribes and their people.
As an Oklahoman, it is important to know about how this was originally to be the State of Sequoyah, how statehood for Oklahoma came to be, and how it affected Cherokees and other Natives here.
As a Latter-day Saint, history plays a crucial role in our faith between the country’s founding, the restoration of the church, the political and immigration issues of early Saints to America and to the western frontier, and the early pioneers traveling west to the Salt Lake valley.
What I have learned over time is that our individual stories and histories are what make up the overall stories and histories of the nation and the people. You, as an individual, are important and play a role in the overall story.
For nations, states, and societies, there are often wars and other power battles, and the history is written by the victors. This method leaves out many aspects of the way things happened. Here in the U.S. and in Oklahoma, many good things happened to get us where we are today. Sadly, many bad things happened as well. We need to remember both the good and the bad.
It should be concerning to all at the push of rewriting the events of history from the way it occurred. Sometimes there were things that happened that were bad. However, if it happened, it happened, and we should remember it to help us not make the same mistakes again. In Germany, Auschwitz still stands as a reminder of the terrible things that were done there. Even as bad as it was, it is a part of their history and needs to be remembered for what happened there.
The same is true with all places. We cannot have a true history unless we tell the whole story, the good and the bad.
