We can’t say we weren’t warned.
For nearly a century, movie makers have been trying to tell us our machines will eventually dominate us, dating back to the film “Metropolis,” released in 1927.
From the “Terminator,” series to the “Matrix” films, from “iRobot,” to “Blade Runner,” artificial intelligence has been plaguing mankind, at least on the big screen.
I have been suspicious of computers and the like ever since I first saw “2001: A Space Odyssey.” HAL 9000 freaked me out. I’m just glad my name’s not Dave.
As humans, we of course have nobody to blame but ourselves. We have developed these machines to help make our lives easier.
Robot vacuums clean our carpets, while their blade-wielding outdoor equivalents keep our grass trimmed just so. Medical robots can deliver medications, interact with patients and assist human doctors with complicated surgeries.
Industrial robots help build everything from automobiles to sensitive electronic components. Robots never get bored, never get tired and never call in sick.
We carry artificial intelligence around in our pockets, or have it sitting on our kitchen counters. They can inform us, entertain us and even run our homes if we let them. And, in a pinch, they can even tell jokes. Here’s one from Siri.
“A polar bear was talking to a snowman and asked ‘Do you smell that?’ The snowman replied, ‘Unless it smells like carrots I don’t think so.’”
Hey, I laughed.
At any rate, robots and artificial intelligence are starting to put human beings out of jobs. According to a study by Eric Dahlin, a sociology professor at Brigham Young University, robots are indeed replacing humans, but not at the rate most people think.
Dahlin’s study, which asked nearly 2,000 people about their perceptions of human workers being replaced by robots, found that only about 14 percent of workers had actually lost their jobs to robots. That 14 percent, however, estimated that 47 percent of all jobs have been taken by robots.
I always thought my job was safe. I mean, even robots aren’t crazy enough to want to put in the kind of insane hours and deal with the daily deadline stress newspaper folks have to cope with. And we won’t even talk about the pay.
But I was wrong.
I have met the future, and it is frightening.
It is called ChatGPT, and it is artificial intelligence with some scary capabilities. The name stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer. It can converse like a human, write poetry, essays, computer code, song lyrics and, yes, newspaper columns.
Suddenly I feel faint.
So I decided to test ChatGPT, to see exactly what it could do, and how fast. I didn’t ask much of it, I simply typed in “Write a 25-word essay about butterflies,” and, in a matter of a second or two, this is what I got. “Butterflies are delicate and colorful creatures that undergo a metamorphosis from caterpillar to adult, symbolizing growth, transformation and beauty in nature.”
Yeah, like I said, I feel faint.
ChatGPT is the dream of students everywhere who cringe every time their teacher says, “You are to write a 300-word theme and it is due Friday.” I loved those assignments, but most of my peers hated them, and ran straight to the library to copy large chunks of articles in the “Encyclopedia Britannica,” or some such.
To forestall students relying on ChatGPT to write their essays, many school systems, like New York City’s, have banned it, but at the University of Minnesota, law school professors decided to put it to the test. They gave it four law exams consisting of 95 multiple-choice questions and 12 essays, then blindly graded the tests. ChatGPT passed all four exams with a C+ average.
So I gave it another test. I asked it to write an article about me. It was flattering, to be sure, but most of it was wrong. The article was long on praise and short on facts. That will be a problem for anyone hoping to use ChatGPT as a substitute for their own writing. I would like to meet the guy ChatGPT wrote about, however. He sounds way better than me.
I hereby pledge to my loyal readers, and my boss, that I will never fall back on ChatGPT to pen a column for me. That would take all the fun out of it.
Besides, when I signed on to the openai.com website, where ChatGPT lives, a button appeared in the middle of the screen bearing the words “I am a human.”
A human. A real live, simple, flawed, vulnerable, feeling, caring human. I am no algorithm. In fact I have no rhythm at all.
My joke, not Siri’s.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years
