In recent months, there has been much debate over various aspects of public education in America.
It seemed to start with the COVID-19 pandemic, when most schools closed down and moved to virtual learning. Virtual learning proved to be a less effective form of education for many students, and when children did return to classrooms, most schools enforced mask mandates, even after we learned that young children were not at substantial risk for COVID-19.
As studies began to show that masks hindered the learning development of younger children, parents also began to raise concerns about social issues being addressed in their children’s schools. These factors seemed to push many parents to consider options other than public schools for their children’s education. Pair this with the fact that the United States lags behind other countries when it comes to education, and you can understand why some parents are seeking alternatives.
According to a 2018 ranking by the Program for International Student Assessment, in the average combined ranking of the study’s three subjects of reading, math, and science, the U.S. didn’t make the top 20. Even in our best subject of reading, the U.S. ranks outside the top 10. Those are humbling conclusions. So how can we improve?
Perhaps what is needed is competition. Just as competition in the marketplace drives companies to create better products, competition in education could drive schools both public and private to create better learning environments and better curriculums. Some believe this could be achieved through voucher programs, or “school choice,” wherein education funding could be used by parents and students outside the public school system in private schools.
Private schools aren’t always high-end schools for the upper class, either. Consider schools like Shiloh here in Tahlequah, or other religious schools. Proponents of these voucher programs are fond of the phrase “fund students, not systems,” and considering how the U.S. ranks in education in the aforementioned study, maybe they have a point.
But if taxpayer money begins to flow into private schools, it could present its own issues and possibly come at the detriment of public schools. In many areas, children may only have public schools to attend, and public education is and has been vital to the upbringing of the vast majority of American children. It is important that we invest in the education of the next generation, and seek to do better by them than what we have done up until now.
Even if tax dollars going to private schools isn’t the right way to go, we should consider other avenues for giving parents the freedom and ability to choose the education they believe is best for their children. That could be something like tax breaks for lower- and middle-income families who wish to send their children to private schools, or for those who homeschool their children. It’s a complex issue but one in which progress needs to be made, not only for the next generation, but for the future of our nation.
