The governor and all of the Oklahoma Republican leaders in the state have been telling us that Oklahoma is in very good financial shape, which is certainly good news. However, as legislative leaders begin to work on the final negotiations for the budget as the session winds down, we can expect there to be talk about more tax cuts, particularly in response to rising inflation.
House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat have already said the Legislature is focusing on tax relief. According to a story in The Oklahoman, they are looking at several relief measures, including eliminating the state’s grocery tax, initiating a personal income tax cut, potential tax rebates to taxpayers, a corporate income tax cut, elimination of corporate franchise tax and modifying taxes on car sales.
Democrats have warned that lawmakers should hold off until the full picture of the long-term impact of last year’s tax cuts are clear before initiating any new tax cuts.
It’s certainly a warning worth heeding; however, there are some potential cuts that could have an immediate relief impact on consumers and wouldn’t cause long-term damage to needed services in the state.
The idea of suspending the state’s 4.5% grocery tax is worth looking into. We don’t advise a total elimination of the tax at this point. However, temporarily suspending the state’s sales tax on groceries would bring some relief to families facing rising grocery prices.
Both Democrats and Republicans agree that the grocery tax is regressive and hurts low-income families. Local municipalities are primarily funded by sales tax, so we can’t eliminate that portion of the grocery sales tax; however, it would provide the state an opportunity to see the financial impact to state coffers without permanently implementing such a cut.
We all hope that the inflation problem is temporary. However, it is having a negative impact on families, along with high gas prices. Suspending the tax now does make sense.
A one-time direct tax rebate is also worth looking into. It would provide relief of $125 to $250 to taxpayers, and it has been done before.
Finally, modifying taxes on car sales would be helpful right now as families are having a tough time purchasing cars due to lower supply. Currently, consumers are charged a 1.25% sales tax on the full price of the car.
This measure would consider the difference between the sales price and the value of any trade-in, which would reduce the final sales price of the car. The impact to state coffers is minimal, at $12 million to $18 million, but it would be welcome relief for consumers.
