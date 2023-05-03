Technology can often present a bewildering array of issues that makes it difficult to stay informed about.
Two decades ago, most of the world was just beginning to get used to the idea of computers all over the world being interconnected and making it possible to instantaneously exchange information with people on the other side of the planet. Just over a decade ago the smartphone miniaturized that phenomenon by allowing people to carry around devices with more storage capacity and computing power than had been available in all but the most advanced research facilities.
In the late 1990s, there were still people trying to count the number of websites, and even individual webpages, that existed and were being created. Moore’s Law, which said the number of transistors in a circuit would double every two years, remained relevant for years.
In the public at large, this technological evolution proved, at once, inspiring and disconcerting. The excitement about the undeniable potential of global interchange was often offset by periods of suspicion and skepticism about the pervasiveness of gadgetry into our daily lives and the potential economic dislocations that might arise as the machines became more capable. Over the past few years, the challenges societies faced with the advent of these networks, advanced pieces of software, and increasingly sophisticated machines were seen to be those related to data collection, privacy, and the ease with which misinformation is disseminated. In the past few months, the target of the angst has largely shifted to artificial intelligence, often referred to as AI.
As complex as those technology issues were, and many remain, AI seems even more nebulous. That amorphous quality promotes a sense of ominousness. That is not only true of the public, but it seems to be prevalent among many technology experts and leaders as well. At the end of the previous century, there were tech advocates correctly claiming that faster network speeds, infrastructure improvements, faster processors, and data storage enhancements would bring about a new era of education, research, and social advancement. With AI, some of those same people, or their contemporary counterparts, seem to be moving forward with uncharacteristic caution.
Perhaps it is because AI might be one of the first innovations to truly threaten the tech industry so broadly and directly. When the computer systems that tech companies build and program begin to demonstrate the ability to build and program themselves, it represents an unprecedented existential threat that has largely only been faced by blue-collar workers. It seems that virtual analog to factory automation may soon pay a visit to Silicon Valley.
And that is OK. In fact, the tech giants seem to need a collective ego check. The tech industry in general needs it as well. Most industries ultimately reach this point. For instance, fossil fuel companies have long operated under the now outdated assumption that they were the only means through which the world’s energy needs could be met.
They’ve often acted with commensurate hubris; despite the harm they’d done. There is irony in the fact that this unavoidable phase of the technology sector’s maturation process might be initiated by a product that is a direct result of their own efforts.
Irony aside, there is value in having the technology industry share in some of the angst that workers in other industries have consistently experienced. Maybe no longer being able to largely externalize the negative aspects of their otherwise worthy endeavors will lead to more responsible behavior and their indifference to issues like privacy, data hoarding, and the nearly unfettered circulation of propaganda and misinformation will erode.
Anything is possible.
