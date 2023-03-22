Many may be having a slight, queasy feeling of deja vu by recent statements from former President Donald Trump to protest what he says is an impending arrest and indictment on possible charges out of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.
Those who appear to be most queasy about it are current prominent national Republican officials who are gearing up for the 2024 presidential campaign and general election as Republicans hold a very slight majority in the House.
The charges the former president is talking about stem from a $130,000 payment in hush money to Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election. While such a thing is not a crime, what apparently is the cause for potential prosecution is how the payment was booked as legal fees — which could be business fraud. And that’s a misdemeanor. No one really knows just what evidence the DA may have to justify a felony indictment, if that actually happens.
Even though the case against Trump in this instance appears shaky and a partisan political stunt, the after-effects of the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” protests should give even the most ardent Trump supporters pause.
Trump’s current GOP rivals, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who believes the DA’s prosecution of such a case is politically charged, believe Trump’s calls for protest are reckless. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also said no one should be protesting over this. Trump’s statement has received mostly muted reactions from supporters, even by one of the organizers of the Jan. 6 protest, who is dismissing the idea as a waste of time.
Those who support Trump for reelection in 2024 can go ahead and support and campaign for him without getting involved in a messy New York political case. Taking that support further by participating in any more protests on his behalf would be reckless and unwise.
