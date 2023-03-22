The soundness of our financial infrastructure and banking system rests on the pillars of financial strength, operational integrity and consumer confidence.
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, plus other ripples to technology company finances, shows those pillars have cracked. They’re not crumbling just yet, but they need a review by financial structural engineers.
But the heart of our banking system, a “fractional reserve” system, has been in place for decades and cannot be easily changed. The fractional reserve system relies on depositors not needing or wanting all their money at the same time. When depositors of Silicon Financial lost confidence, they immediately asked for all their money.
And of course, that’s not possible in a fractional reserve system. Can we do without the fractional reserve system and require all banks to have everyone’s money on hand all the time? No. It wouldn’t work for business, commerce or keep people employed.
So we have to continue with the fractional reserve system and figure out how to build consumer confidence.
Realizing this breach of confidence, the Federal Reserve and the FDIC quickly reversed course during the weekend and promised to cover all depositors’ money in the two failed banks. The initial approach was to cover only that amount that was insured by the FDIC, capped at $250,000 per account.
Some 97% of SVB’s deposits exceed that limit and were thus uninsured. Covering those funds is expected to be paid for by assessing a fee on all remaining banks. It’s technically not a taxpayer bailout, but we know when banks pay fees, we all pay one way or another.
And while the action may instill some confidence that we all don’t need to go get all of our money, it leaves an uneasy feeling that the banking system is not really the friend of the middle class. Comparisons are easy to make.
Parents who scrimped and saved so their kids could go to college and students who still had to take out student loans find the government can bail out wealthy bankers and business people, but not students who could be helped by a $10,000 reprieve of their remaining loan balance after they faithfully paid interest for years.
The narrative of the Silicon Valley collapse is not likely to resonate positively with the millions of people who make the fractional reserve system work for the privileged few.
That’s not doing much for consumer confidence.
Mankato Free Press
