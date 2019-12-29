In 1940, novelist Thomas Wolfe’s best known work, published posthumously, made a strong claim in its title: You Can’t Go Home Again. During a 10-day November visit to Texas, now Kansan Ray Hildebrand proved him wrong.
In effect, the composer of “Hey, Paula”--the number one popular song in the United States and free world early in 1963--took up where he left off more than 55 years ago. That’s when fame beckoned his going one way, and his heart another. He followed his heart.
The 78-year-old sang and plunked his guitar for more than 1,100 folks at a half-dozen Texas “get-togethers.” In Cleburne--a stone’s throw from his birthplace in Joshua--an “Evening with Ray Hildebrand” was memorable….
*****
An audience of more than 250 people--mostly gray-haired folks, some with high foreheads taking over where hair used to grow--gathered to “remember when.” The evening was planned by fellow Howard Payne University alumnus Darrell Miles. In the audience were dozens of former college classmates who hadn’t seen each other in 50 years.
Ray was lavished with citations from a half-dozen entities, enough to cause bulging luggage on his flight back to Kansas City.
They heard his “Hey, Paula,” of course, but also loved other renditions, mostly from his repertoire of some 500 numbers turned out since his signature song tugged at heartstrings around the globe. Most were contemporary Christian songs, including “Say I Do,” his composition most sung by other artists. Ray Price sang it on his final album….
*****
What a “down home” celebration!
Attending the Cleburne event were his 86-year-old sister, as well as cousins and numerous other relatives. “They’re the ones who believed all those citations that made me sound more important than I ever was--then or now,” he said.
Going through Joshua to the venue, Ray was engulfed in childhood memories. This was where he lived, birth through first grade. He so wished we could find “Aunt Rhodi’s” house--the one with a big goldfish pond and a storm cellar in back. I insisted that we look for it, wondering if the aunt’s name was really “Rhodi.” (Turns out, it was “Rhoda.”)…
*****
He remembered the cut-off from the “main drag.” Within seconds, he spotted the 110-year-old home. We stopped, and the home’s latest owner--a “fixer-upper”—was on the front porch, ready to meet the AC guy on Sunday afternoon.
He guided Ray through the house that soon will sparkle with major renovations. Ray lifted the door of the storm cellar---one he remembered as being much larger--where spiders, snakes and such were plenteous.
His memory of goldfish pond dimensions likewise failed greatly. Now a flower bed, it’s about four feet square. Probably the “big” goldfish he remembered were little-finger size….
*****
Throngs of concert-go’ers were treated to an early Thanksgiving, and the deepening of lifelong friendships.
One concert absentee gets “two shiners” for Thanksgiving, doctors said.
Cherie Markham, herself an HPU graduate, suffered a fall shortly before the concert, breaking her nose and sustaining cuts and bruises. It was her husband, Ed, who grew up with Ray in Harlingen, where both finished high school. Ed, a university cheerleader who has never put down his megaphone, linked Ray to Howard Payne. “Ed, if you can get Ray there, he’ll find his way in life,” said Meeler Markham, Ed’s dad….
*****
Ed and Cherie would have enjoyed the concert as much as Ray’s kin.
The solution for this, of course, is to bring Ray back next year. After all, his “new knee” acquired in September--and a heart pacemaker--serve him well, as do memories. Many of them center on his late wife, Judy, who died 19 years ago, and his late school teacher parents. A current preoccupation is with Mary Jo, also widowed, and his “lady friend of 11 years.”
Ray is truly a pioneer in contemporary Christian music. Maybe another round of “citational whereases” await….
*****
Comments/inquiries to: newbury@speakerdoc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.