Today will always be a somber day for Oklahomans. Once again, Oklahomans and others around the nation will pause to mark the anniversary of the deadly act of domestic terrorism that stole 168 people from their families, their friends and their communities.
Twenty-eight years ago, on a spring morning, workers and visitors were inside the Alfred P Murrah Federal Building going about their normal day and doing their regular business. Day care workers were welcoming their young charges for the day.
Just after 9 a.m. that morning, a Ryder truck containing 5,000 pounds of deadly agricultural fertilizer, diesel fuel, and other chemicals exploded in front of the building and changed the lives of 168 people and left a scar on Oklahoma that continues its healing process today.
Every anniversary is an important one. April 19 has even more poignant meaning today as our nation continues to come to grips with the growing threat of domestic terrorism and mass shootings.
The unfortunate rise of white supremacy and anti-government groups and the evolving threat of violent extremism in our nation bring what happened on April 19, 1995, into even closer focus, not only for Oklahomans, but for all Americans.
We in Oklahoma know first-hand the damage that domestic extremism brings. We know that we must all stand together and resolve ourselves to resist those who would rather divide us than unite us. Through continued awareness, education and the preservation of values we as Oklahomans hold dear, we can face down this growing threat.
The unity we all seek can be best achieved through citizens caring and serving their community, honoring the past and demonstrating compassion and kindness toward others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.