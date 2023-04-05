You’ve probably heard that old term, “Methinks he (or she) doth protest too much.”
It’s a line from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” and it’s a phrase commonly used to indicate doubt of someone’s sincerity, especially regarding the truth of a strong denial.
And, it’s a phrase that can often be used sarcastically when it comes to heavy-handed behavior or rhetoric involving lawmakers or other officials in high authority. For many, it’s the ultimate demonstration of hypocrisy that’s often followed up by confirmation of bad behavior.
One of the most recent prominent cases of such involved former State. Sen. Ralph Shorty, a Republican from the metro area who became well known for his anti-gay rhetoric and legislation during his time in the Legislature. He was elected to the Senate in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. He became known for filing some interesting bills, such as a bill banning aborted fetuses in food.
However, his world crashed down in 2018 when he was caught in a motel room with an underage boy and accused of soliciting a minor for prostitution. He was indicted on sex trafficking, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court.
It was an example of incredibly bad behavior by a state legislator.
Another case of bad behavior occurred in 2004 with a local Enid legislator, Mike O’Neal. A staunch conservative, O’Neal was one of the co-signers of the Defense of Marriage Act, a constitutional amendment that would define marriage as “the union of one man and one woman.” It also had anti-LGBTQ undertones.
O’Neal would later be caught in compromising circumstances at an Oklahoma City bar when he attempted to assault a woman in an elevator. He received a short jail term after pleading to a misdemeanor of outraging public decency.
While these are two of the worst state cases, some more recent cases involving bad behavior by legislators have included incidents of drunken driving or being drunk in public. Rep. Ryan Martinez was charged late last year for driving under the influence. And, in just the last couple of weeks, another representative, Dean Davis of Broken Arrow, was arrested in Bricktown for public intoxication.
In both these last two incidents, the representatives tried to invoke a “legislative privilege” they say prohibited them from being arrested during the legislative session, which is not true. In both cases, these were the representatives’ second arrests involving alcohol.
And, it’s not just Republicans getting in trouble. In 2014, a former Democratic state senator and then candidate for Cleveland County Commission, Cal Hobson, was arrested for public drunkenness at a convenience store. It was his second arrest in a year, and he eventually entered rehab.
Lawmakers are committing acts of bad behavior all over the country and also in Congress. It’s nothing new for a high-profile lawmaker to fall from public grace; however, it seems as if in many cases, these lawmakers really do believe they are not held to the same standards as average citizens, and they flaunt what they believe to be as holding a higher authority.
Of course, everyone is human and humans are flawed. We make mistakes. We all occasionally use bad judgment. Yet, most of us don’t have such high profiles. And many of these lawmakers getting in trouble are often very public about their supposed morality or religious values.
So, when I hear lawmakers or others in perceived authority overzealously preaching about values or morality or espousing rhetoric that lacks grace or compassion, I often think of Shakespeare and I think of these cases of lawmakers caught in bad acts.
And I’m rarely surprised when one of these folks falls in a very public way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.