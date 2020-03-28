We are living in strange times, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting all of us in more way as each day passes.
However, life does go on, and one important task we all need to take seriously is the 2020 Census.
Census forms should have arrived in the mail, so everyone should make sure they have theirs. Because of the COVID-19 situation, all field operations for the census have been halted, making it even more important that people take the initiative and complete and return their forms.
There are several ways you can respond.
Area residents can respond to the census online at https://2020census.gov. Click on the green “Respond” tab. The site will ask for a 12-digit Census ID, which was provided in mailings to each household. If you didn’t receive or no longer have the 12-digit code, you can select “If you do not have a Census ID, click here” under the code entry and login tab.
You also can respond over the phone, or fill out the paper copy and mail it back in the postage-paid envelope provided.
Each resident of Garvin County who is counted in the census brings in about $1,675 a year of federal funding for the next 10-year period, meaning each person who isn’t counted is a loss of almost $17,000 in funding over the next decade.
Census data also is used in redistricting for the state Legislature and representation in Congress.
So far, Lindsay leads the way in responses among town in Garvin County with 28.1 precent. Wynnewood is not far behind with 27.7 percent with Pauls Valley at 24.9 percent and Elmore City at 21.4 percent. Stratford comes in at 15.5 percent, Katie is at 13.2 percent, Maysville 10.2 percent and Paoli is a 3.3 percent.
As a county overall, we are at 19.9 percent with the state average at 25.2 percent and the national average is 28.1 percent.
In late May, unless more changes come about because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Census Bureau will send out people to visit households that have not responded in an effort to get as complete a count as possible.
Don’t wait. Go ahead and complete your forms now.
If you have any questions, go to https://2020census.gov.
