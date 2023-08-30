It’s football season!
Although the still-lingering summer heat makes it more difficult to feel excited about football or other outdoor sports. High school football games began this week and and softball has been going for several weeks.
For community members, it’s time to support our student-athletes. High school football traditionally has been a source of community pride, a sort of rallying point, in Oklahoma communities — especially smaller communities and even towns supporting consolidated school districts. The local schools, and especially high school teams, win or lose, help bring communities together. It’s part of the charm of where we live.
But that support of youth doesn’t need to begin or end with athletics. Many other activities — arts, academics, faith and community service — deserve public attention and individual support.
Football season brings out a lot of orange-and-black OSU Cowboys attire and plenty of “Boomer Sooner” cheers from the OU crowd. That’s a lot of fun, too. The universities should not receive all of the attention.
You don’t need to be a paint-your-face fan, but cheering on a local youth team or offering words of encouragement and support to a friend or neighbor can mean a lot. Young students, and especially student-athletes, are working at juggling a lot of demands on their time. They are learning to set and meet expectations. They are learning about winning, and losing, with grace. They are learning about commitment, including commitment to a team.
As the “Friday night lights” come on once again, it’s a good time for people of all ages to support the young students putting out extra effort to improve themselves in so many ways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.