There’s no denying that area businesses are struggling - especially those that have been closed for business for several weeks now. But although the restaurants are open, they are doing only carry-out and curbside pickup – and they are hurting, too.
They don’t have to feel quite as much pain, though - not if those who enjoy their food are willing to get creative with their consumption. That’s why it’s important that patrons do whatever they can to make sure their favorite eateries survive the COVID-19 crisis.
Krista and Casey Green, of Punkin’s BBQ, decided to take care of those most vulnerable to COVID-19, and “Pay it Forward” to our seniors. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week, any senior 65 or older can call 405-238-2320 and ask for the Special Senior Meal, for curbside pickup only. The special menu has several options and is free while supplies last.
The Greens – along with Crossroads Church of Pauls Valley, Wynnewood Assembly of God and Kive Kerr Shelter Insurance – are able to feed up to 250 each day. On Tuesday, they fed over 200, including all the residents at the Donihoo-Colley Complex.
Buying gift cards or certificates from restaurants, for later use, can be a great way of “paying it forward.” Several people have said that when they patronize a restaurant, they like the atmosphere of “eating out.” They can’t do it now, but they can pay for it now, and eat out later. Most restaurants have an online presence wherein such purchases can be made; some will send out an employee curbside with the card or certificate.
Most small businesses in Pauls Valley are struggling. So is the Democrat, but we will keep offering free access to the most essential news items as long as we are able to do so. The newspaper may be operating as “essential,” but with many businesses either closed or uncertain enough about their circumstances that they’re hesitant to advertise, we face a real dilemma. We do hope many people will subscribe to our digital edition, which is certain to become more important as the weeks wear on.
There are other small businesses, too, that are closed because they’ve been deemed “non-essential.” That’s becoming an inadequate and inaccurate description, just like “global warming,” when “climate change” is more accurate. In fact, they are all extremely essential to this community, and until they reopen, area residents should also support them through online purchases or gift cards. Without support now, they may not be able to reopen in a few weeks or a month, even if they want to.
We hope members of this community will remember their upbeat attitudes and their courage in the face of possible despair. They are the backbone of Pauls Valley, each making up a vertebrate on its own - and we owe them our support.
